8 Smart Money-Saving Tips for Travelers in 2020

We all fancy touring distant lands, to experience a different culture, cuisine and language. Every place visited comes with new goodies and the temptation to purchase everything can be overwhelming. For this reason, saving while traveling has since become a top priority for many travelers. And this makes it vital to plan wisely; besides, you won’t want to get stranded in a foreign land or worse still, come back earlier than anticipated.

Here are ideas to help you save more on your tip:

1. Pack smart

By packing what you need, you avoid making multiple purchases while traveling. You never know how much these will cost away from home. But you don’t have to carry everything, come up with a travel list and use it to guide you. Pack appropriately and research thoroughly on the weather conditions in your destination. This way, you’ll be sure what to carry and what to forgo.

2. Be flexible with flights- Travel offseason

Research fully to determine the best time to travel and this will be definitely before or after a tourist season. If you’re not on a very tight schedule, be flexible with your time of flight, and choose a day that is likely to have lower travel costs. If you have always wanted to tour the countryside, this is the best time to do so. Consider booking a train for your trip; it’s a great way of getting a view of the beautiful countryside. Besides, there are many trains you can catch and for a lower amount.

3. Be keen on your choice of activities

We all love having fun while travelling, and there are a host of engaging activities that you can do. But have you ever considered free activities? They are an excellent way of savoring your trip while saving some bucks. Research adequately and you’ll find that there are various free pursuits in your travel destination.

Check out community calendars for any activities in your travel destination. Familiarize yourself with the place through a self-guided tour, and you’ll find out that museums have discounted admissions on some days.

Also, don’t shy away from contacting an old buddy whom you met years ago, but now they live in your travel destination. Look them up on social media and connect with them. If this won’t work for you, and you’re considering throwing the best party over the weekend, then you can check out at stagmadness.com for the best deals on weekend organization, transport, great programs and many more.

4. Book hotels/hostels outside the city

You’ll probably love sleeping on the best five-star hotel during your vacation- we all do I guess! But wait a minute, how will this affect your wallet? The best way to save while traveling is to consider budget-friendly hostels. They are way cheaper and will allow you to save a lot. Besides, you won’t be there for a long. So, compromising on some things for a few days shouldn’t bother you much.

Some hostels have excellent facilities and are a great way of the meeting making new friends. What about the hostel location? It’s usually cheaper to stay far from places with top tourist attractions. The cost of hotels and hotels in these spots is quite high. And it will cost you less to visit such places and retreat to your hostel toa sleep.

If you insist on booking a hotel, do this directly with the hotel, and you’ll pay less through their loyalty programs. Search for sites like Kayak.com or HotelsCombined, visit the hotel loyalty area, and check out their discounts.

5. Prepare your meals

Booking a room where you can prepare your meals is a great idea. Go for one with a microwave, refrigerator and cooking space. Although you may not love cooking on your vacation, preparing things like breakfast won’t cost you much time. Try making your breakfast and lunch then go out for a sumptuous dinner in the evening.

A fridge and a microwave will come in handy for storing and heating any leftovers. If you have to eat out, remember that going out every day can cost you a considerable amount of money, so be sure not to overdo it.

6. Consider an online banking account

You’ll spend less when you have less money with you. So, set a budget, be realistic and stick to it. It’s not easy to fight the temptation to spend, especially when on vacation. New places come with new things, and you’ll always get something to purchase. However, you can’t acquire everything that you come across. Avoid shopping near renowned places and tourist attractions. The prices will likely be higher than a local market or shop.

With an ATM with you, you can easily withdraw your money to make more and more purchases. However, you can always track your spending, and the best way of doing this is by setting up an online banking account before you leave for your vacation. Moreover, remember to completely log out of all internet cafes and know the current exchange rate. Not knowing the exchange rate can cost you a considerable amount of money.

7. Acquire city tourist cards

Tourist cards enable you to gain free entry to some of the top tourist attractions or gain discounts at restaurants and leading stores. With these, you can get free transport, guidebooks and skip line s when visiting busy attractions. Get a few, and you’ll be glad to save a lot while running your errands.

8. Make use of Travel bloggers

Once sure of your travel destination, check out pros at your destination, they usually have numerous tips to help visitors, particularly on how to save. They can guide you on the best hotels with up-to-date facilities.

Final thoughts

Whether going for business or on holiday, you’ll require a substantial amount of money on your trip. You’re also likely to incur unanticipated expenses that may use up a chunk of your money as you travel. As such, it’s imperative to know the best ways to save, and this will save you a lot of financial stress when back.