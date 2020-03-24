5 Best Serbian Universities a Quick Guide 2020

Are you thinking of studying in Serbia? There are plenty of options for you to choose a place based on your preferences, location, and academic aspect. Serbian education has several advantages, among which we should mention transparency of the assessment system, well-organized study-program, and opportunity to choose English as a language of study. It is also worth mentioning here that the country has a gentle climate and a great location that can be a jumping-off point for exploring Europe.

There is a wide range of universities, colleges, and educational schools in Serbia that offer a lot of reputable academic programs for different types of degrees. Moreover, Serbia has one representative included in the QS World University Rankings® 2020. Read on to learn more about the best Serbian universities.

Study Options in Serbia

On the whole, there are 19 universities: 9 public and 10 private ones that welcome both Serbian and international students. Academic institutions focus on theoretical aspects from various scientific fields and prepare students for obtaining degrees, while specialized training institutions gear towards more practical facets. Here are top-5 Serbian universities according to the number of experts and award-winning scientists, the reputation of published papers, and the contribution of the university to the scientific community.

1. University of Belgrade

This public university tops the list for a good reason. The University of Belgrade is the oldest and largest Serbian institution with its current enrollment of about 90 000 students. It provides different programs and courses in terms of which students obtain officially recognized higher degrees, including Bachelor’s, Master’s, and Ph.D. Its structure includes 31 faculties, 11 research centers, a library, and 7 university centers.

Why enter the University of Belgrade:

It is one of the 500 best world universities according to Academic Ranking of World Universities conducted by Shanghai Jiao Tong University.

It cooperates with other universities in the country and abroad, and thus it has more opportunities and exchange programs for students.

The university is a member of the Erasmus+ program, so it welcomes international students as well as enables its students to spend an academic year abroad.

The University of Belgrade supports students, teachers, and researchers through their multilingual platform BOSS (Business opportunity support system), which helps them to use the results of their research to start an entrepreneurial project.

Belgrade is not only a cultural center of the country but a city with many entertainment options for students.

2. University of Novi Sad

It is the second-biggest university in Serbia founded 60 years ago. It is a modern university with an enrollment of about 50 000 students, which consists of fourteen faculties in four historic cities in the north of Serbia.

The University of Novi Sad offers around 400 accredited study programs for all academic levels. The students and graduates of this university achieve significant results in various areas of study along with winning international competitions, such as EUROBOT 2020, competition in the International Court of Justice in the Hague, and the World Music Competition in Austria.

Reasons to choose the University of Novi Sad:

The university study programs are based on recent scientific developments.

There is a modern research infrastructure that includes fully equipped laboratories, extensive libraries, and Technology Park.

The University of Novi Sad supplies various services that provide students with accommodation, food, and healthcare.

Achievements of its students and graduates demonstrate high teaching standards, engagement of young talents, and their close-knit collaboration with experienced mentors.

The university supports cooperation with foreign institutions; it is a member of the Erasmus+ program and also allows its students to choose English as a language of study.

3. University of Nis

The University of Nis was established with the former faculties of Belgrade University. At the moment, the university represents the educational and scientific center of the Southern and Eastern Serbia. The initial aim of the University of Nis is integration into the European higher education section and sticking to its standards.

Advantages of the University of Nis:

It offers Serbian language courses which will come in handy for international students who want to immerse themselves in the culture of the country through its language.

It offers a wide range of faculties: from Art and Agriculture to Law, Medicine, and Science.

The institution provides students with accommodation and meal plan options.

The University of Nis is a part of many international programs, such as Erasmus+ CEEPUS, TEMPUS, etc. It actively participates in various international projects and supports student exchange.

4. University of Kragujevac

The University of Kragujevac consists of campuses in 6 different cities which divide 12 faculties among them. This higher education institution has achieved excellent results in the field of internationalization and was named a second-best institution, after the University of Belgrade, for conducting activities on the international level.

Why give preference to the University of Kragujevac:

It is open to innovations but respects traditions.

It offers fully equipped modern laboratories, classrooms, libraries, and research centers.

There are more than 100 various study programs for all academic levels.

The cost of accommodation and food is very affordable.

The university supports numerous sports activities and participates in competitions.

University campuses are located in beautiful cities with marvelous landscapes.

5. University of Prishtina

This higher education institution consists of 14 faculties. The university is known for its notable alumni and faculty members, including famous actresses, musicians, singers, and even the President of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Reasons to choose the University of Prishtina:

International cooperation of the university and its partnership with various exchange programs give students a vast number of opportunities to study abroad.

The university contributes to active student life and conducts various events.

The tuition fees are comparatively low.

One Last Thing

By entering university in Serbia, as a student, you get several advantages:

internationally recognized diploma;

comparatively low tuition fees;

active and eventful student life;

affordable cost of living.

