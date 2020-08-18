The Application of Rubber Feet and Bumpers in 2020

When it comes to the household, it appears that there are always some things that need to be repaired, and if not repaired, then at least upgraded. This can be very annoying since it might seem that your to-do list is never coming to an end.

We are not even talking about major repairs that require a lot of your time and money, but instead about something small. For example, is that large picture on the wall in your living room that is always crooked, no matter how many times you have straightened it up? Are the drawers in your desk making too much noise, so you have to be extra careful when working at night not to wake up your kids?

See, these can seem like tiny issues, but over time, they can drive you crazy. What’s even more, this is especially true if you are a perfectionist and want everything to be in its place. Well, we have a solution for you. You have probably heard of these tiny items called rubber feet and bumpers, and surely you have seen them.

It might have never crossed your mind how beneficial these can be, so we are going to make them the main focus of this article. We are going to provide you with some basic information, tell you how these can make your live easier, and also give you some tips on how to install them properly.

What are rubber feet and bumpers?

Before we tell you how these can be used, let us explain what these exactly are. Basically, these items are made from synthetic or natural rubber, and their main purpose is to prevent slippery objects from moving, i.e., they are used to fix them on a certain surface. Besides this feature, they are also utilized to minimize the noise some objects make when being moved around, and even prevent any type of damage on surfaces, such as scratch.

As you can assume, since they have such a wide application, they come in multiple sizes, shapes, and even colors. Yes, you can get those that are crystal clear, which makes them invisible. If you were to ask us, this is quite an important feature if you want to install them somewhere where you will have to see them daily. There are also multiple types of these, such as cylinder bumpers, self-adhesive, and grommet ones, and you should check this for more details.

Why should you use these?

There are multiple reasons why you should use these, and that is our next point. If you have done any research, you have probably figured out that even though quite small, these items can provide you with numerous benefits that didn’t even occur to you.

We have already mentioned the scratched floor. Unless every floorboard in your home is covered with carpet, scratches are bound to happen, it doesn’t matter how careful you are. At some point, you will have to move some pieces of furniture, and we are not even going to discuss dining chairs. The best way to prevent these marks from happening is to install rubber feet at the bottom of each piece. Not only will they protect the floor, but they will also eliminate that screeching sound that occurs every time you drag the chair across the floor.

Furthermore, there are numerous benefits they can provide you with in the kitchen. Another thing that we have also mentioned is their ability to reduce noise. Surely you have multiple drawers in your kitchen area, and the noise they make probably drives you crazy. Well, when you install these, they will bring down that sound to the minimum. In addition, another purpose of these is to make slippery objects stay in place. Yes, we are talking about the mixer and coffee machine that seem to have legs of their own, because even the slightest touch is enough to push them over the counter. By placing a couple of rubber feet at the bottom of these appliances, you can fix them on a certain part of the surface and rest assured that they will stay there.

Moreover, if you want to redecorate your wooden coffee table, one of the best things that you can do is cover it with glass. You probably have some concerns about this, so you should use rubber feet to fix the glass onto the wood, but you can also install them around the edge to protect it from any kind of damage.

These are only some of the many applications of these small items, and we have only talked about how you can use them in your home. Can you even imagine how beneficial they are in other sectors and industries?

How to install them?

This is the final question that we are going to discuss simply because if not placed properly, these won’t stay on the surface long. First of all, you have to clean the place where you want to install them thoroughly. This means that you have to remove all the dirt, dust, debris, and grease from the surface. If you don’t do this, the self-adhesive rubber bumpers will soon fall off. Our advice is to use alcohol or vinegar to ensure that everything is perfectly clean.

After you are done with cleaning and everything is dry, take the rubber bumper and press it hard to the surface so that it sticks. Don’t forget that we are talking about self-adhesive ones here. Another thing – keep in mind that when once placed, they cannot be moved. If you peel them off and try to install them again, you will fail, so carefully choose the location of the surface where you want them to be.

This is the entire process, but still, you should wait a few hours before hanging or putting any weight on them, just give them some time. Also, be realistic when it comes to the objects that these can hold. Do the research and figure out the size and shape you need according to the item you want to use them on.