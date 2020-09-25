Why Your Should Always Background Check Dates Before You Meet Up in 2020

Online dating is inherently risky. You never know who’s on the other side of that swipe, but thankfully there’s an easy way to dig a bit deeper into a prospective date and stay safe when meeting people online. After you’ve moved passed the texting/chatting stages and you’re ready to finally meet face-to-face, you should run a background check.

A background check report from Instant Checkmate on your date can help you easily and discreetly uncover their true identity.

To perform a background check, you’ll first need their full name. If they haven’t given that to you yet, try asking for it if you feel comfortable enough. Alternatively, you can simply perform a reverse phone lookup using their cell number. Typically, online reverse phone lookup services also have an upgrade option to receive a full background check as well.

Here’s what you can discover about your date in a background check report:

Demographic Details and Possible Photos

Although they say there are plenty of fish in the sea, many of them are actually catfish. In the online dating world, a catfish is a person who takes on a fake persona (using someone else’s photos) to mislead someone else.

By performing a background check, you’ll be able to verify that you’re indeed talking to the real person whom your date claims to be. And while people are often guilty of lying on dating profiles, demographic details such as someone’s real age can be discreetly fact-checked against a background check report.

Some services can even reveal possible photos of the individual you’re searching for, which is a great way to fish out possible catfish in your dating pool.

Likely Relatives and Close Connections

Depending on where you perform your background check, a report could reveal any known significant others (past or present) under the “Possible Relatives” section. If you opt to become a member of a background check service, you have the option of opening up a suspicious activity report to check if the person you’re chatting with appears in the social media profiles of any potential significant others.

Prior Criminal Records, Including Sex Offender Status

The primary reason why background checks are important is safety. Although online dating has become the new normal, many people still fall victim to online dating crime.

Criminal and arrest records are often revealed in background reports, which can include any prior charges of domestic violence or sexual assault. Knowing of any such records on a person’s background check can help you avoid an unsafe interaction.

3 Reasons Why Background Checks are Important in Online Dating

Like most things, falling in love has changed in the internet age. Traditional dating methods have mostly given way to websites and apps like Tinder, Hinge, Snapchat, Facebook, and OkCupid. But, even in this evolved, modern era of online dating, you should still be asking yourself one question: can I trust a complete stranger?

While online dating can of course lead to amazing relationships and happy marriages, you deserve the peace of mind of knowing who you’re actually meeting up with before you take the leap.

Whether you’re new to online dating or a seasoned pro, here are three reasons to consider running a background check on any potential matches.

1. Ensure They’re Who They Say They Are

Look, we’ve all been there. It’s easy to get caught up in attractive profile pictures and lively texting conversations when you meet someone new online. After you’ve swiped left so many times, it can feel incredibly satisfying to finally match with someone with a kind smile who actually invests the time in talking to you. But, you still have to stay grounded and do some research.

To hunt out any catfish, take some time to truly dig through their profile. Do they have legitimate photos showing them doing everyday things? Have they tagged anyone else in their photos? Perhaps you can cross-reference any social media accounts tied to their dating profile?

If you’re still unsure or unable to verify key details but you still want to meet up with them, consider using a background check service just to ensure that everything checks out. A good background check can reveal their social media profiles along with critical information associated with their name, including phone numbers, email addresses, and geographic location. If everything adds up, then you know you’re in the clear. But, if you notice any red flags, such as an inactive social media presence or multiple burner phones on their profile, steer clear.

2. Be Safe and in Control When Meeting Up

After you’ve moved beyond the chatting/texting phase, you’ll probably be looking to meet this new match face-to-face. Meeting someone for the first time who you’ve only known for a short period is inherently risky. He or she could be a real jerk in person, have bad hygiene, or be a messy eater. The potential turn-offs are endless.

But, above everything else going on during a first encounter, you’ll want to ensure that you feel both safe and in control with your date. Blind dates set up by friends and family members can make this even trickier!

Before you agree to meet up with someone, do your due diligence and run their name through a background check search to ensure that you didn’t just agree to see a movie with someone who’s on a “Most Wanted” list.

3. Ensure They’re Someone You Can Trust

You’ve finally met that special someone and your relationship has advanced beyond just dating. You’ve overcome those initial awkward interactions, you find yourself falling in love despite their quirks, and you’re even getting along with their friends and family. So, what’s next?

There are a few questions you need to consider. Do they stay over at your place all the time? Have you ever stayed at theirs? Have you talked about moving in together? The answers to these questions cannot be discerned during the initial stages of dating someone. Only first-hand experience and spending a good amount of time with someone else can allow you to see how they live and care for themselves. However, the web can still be a valuable resource. One thing you can uncover is how reliable someone is with renting or owning a home.

Before you start packing and rent that U-Haul, run a background check to check out your new roommate’s housing and location history. By signing up for a membership with a background check service, you’ll be able to search through eviction notices, bankruptcy filings, and criminal records. If there are no red flags, you can rest easy knowing that you’re embarking on a new adventure with someone responsible.

Regardless if you’re casually dating or just engaged, taking time to validate someone’s credibility is crucial. Whom you choose to date and eventually marry is an incredibly important life decision, and you’ll of course want to settle down with someone who cares for you and your welfare.

By utilizing a background check service to uncover a person’s true identity, including their full name, phone number, and email address, you’ll be able to easily find available public records information to verify their integrity and rest assured that you’re investing time and energy in someone you can trust.