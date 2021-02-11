Can You Mix Protein And Coffee? Let’s Find Out – 2021 Guide

Drinking protein coffee is the latest trend that has been spreading at the speed of light. It all started when Kylie Jenner revealed that she takes her morning coffee with vanilla, coconut milk-based collagen protein. Since black coffee is not rich in proteins, as you can imagine, mixing it with this powder comes with many benefits, and we are going to discuss some of them.

Whenever we feel tired and sleepy in the middle of the day and still have a ton of work to finish most of us tend to go and grab a cup of coffee. By adding proteins to that beverage we are improving our cognitive function and our memory thus it will help us to go through the rest of our day. Also, coffee can help delay the symptoms of early-onset conditions like Alzheimer’s disease. Additionally, whey protein boosts the production of serotonin meaning that it will improve your mood and stress levels thus prevent depression and anxiety.

Furthermore, if you have it an hour before a work out session, you will get an energy boost and be more efficient. The proteins will build your muscle strength which will allow you to become stronger and lose more fat. In addition, it slows down the loss of muscle mass which inevitably occurs to everyone as we get older. Due to this, the combination of coffee and protein is the perfect solution – you just have to ensure that you are taking high-quality supplements.

What’s more, this combo will help you reduce post-workout stress. How? After the session, when the effects of coffee wear out, your body will metabolize proteins which will reduce the cortisol levels i.e. the stress hormone. Also, it will help your body heal and repair the muscle fibers damaged during the workout. This happens because your body will faster absorb proteins mixed with water, instead of milk.

Moreover, it improves your cardiovascular health. It has been scientifically proven that coffee increases the blood flow to the peripheral nervous system. This means that the blood will reach the small vessels thus your blood pressure will increase and the circulation will improve. However, protein supplements lower the blood pressure in people who are overweight which is extremely important for their health.

The most common mistake people make is skipping breakfast. When you do this, your metabolism slows down which means that you are going to gain some weight. Some people just cannot eat early in the morning, so the mix of coffee and protein powder is a great alternative. This type of shake will suppress your appetite and at the same time improve your metabolism. Basically, you will not be hungry and you will reduce the number of calories you consume each day. Plus, we have already discussed some benefits of coffee on your mental functions.

All in all, these are only some of the many benefits of adding protein powder to your morning cup of coffee. If you are interested in learning more, visit the Healthcare Weekly website, where you will find a more detailed explanation of how this beverage exactly works.