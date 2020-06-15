Top 8 New Cryptocurrencies To Invest In 2020

The new era brought new technology, and it is constantly developing. Two or three decades ago, it was impossible to imagine people from different parts of the world would be able to see each other online and to exchange information in one second, but modern technology made it possible. Another good thing is that the new era brought a new way of earning. More and more people decide to stay and work from home.
They found it more comfortable and profitable. Some people do it to get some additional money, others to earn for living. No matter if they were forced to start some business via the internet or it was their own choice knowing that the market of possibility is wide and still not explored enough, it can be profitable and make real money if you are persistent and willing to try.
Promoting your homemade products, offering the services of a graphic designer or PHP developers are only a small part of the opportunities the internet offers as a way of earning. What people found more profitable is investing in cryptocurrencies. The advantage of it is that everyone can invest, no matter if you are a doctor, car mechanic, lawyer, or any other profession. The most important is to know what currency is the best to invest and how to start with it.
What is cryptocurrency?
Cryptocurrency is a digital and virtual currency. It is impossible to say the exact number of various cryptocurrencies, but we will not make a mistake if we say there are thousands of them. Although it exists only in this form, its popularity is world spread. Those digital coins cannot be printed, meaning that trade is made exclusively electronically. Currencies are secured by cryptography, so it is almost impossible to double-spend or falsify it. Many of those currencies are decentralized networks, based on blockchain technology. Blockchain is defined as a list of records called blocks. It is linked by using cryptography. Each block has a cryptographic hash of the previous block, data about the transaction, and a timestamp.
Investing in cryptocurrency can be a good source of income, but people have to be aware there is always a potential risk to lose, depending on the rise or fall of the value of the coins.
There is no specific central institution, government, agencies, banks, or corporation that issues such as currencies.
For what is it possible to use it?
If we talk about bitcoin, it is possible almost the same as with regular money, to buy the company’s shares, to pay a restaurant or hotel costs, to pay a membership fee in the gym, or even to pay for education.
Where can I invest in?
If you are a beginner, start with small stakes until you figure out how everything works. Do not invest more than you are ready to lose. Mining is a very profitable but slow way to earn. Miners play the role of bookkeepers by providing their services to the community, and as much as they accumulate computer power, bigger chances are to solve the cryptographic task.
Investing in company shares is also profitable. It functions the same way as with real money investing.
We have selected Top cryptocurrencies we will represent to you.
- In the first place is Bitcoin (BTC). This is world-wide number 1. It appeared nine years ago, and it is still as strong as it was in the beginning. Every currency marks a certain rise and fall of the value, but if we look in the past, in the period when it was created, its value is unbelievably higher! In the period it was created in 2008 by the group of people hidden behind the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto, the value of the BTC was practically nothing. In March 2009, it was 0.003USD, but after it, it constantly rose. At the moment, the value of 1BTC is 8.966,14 USD! On icorating.com, you can find more about how to buy it and where to invest in.
- Another cryptocurrency worth mentioning is Ethereum (ETH). Even though not as valuable as bitcoin, it is a well-appreciated currency in the crypto world (219,77USD). In the period it was released (2014), the first coins were sold for the price 1-3 USD, and after it, its price stabilized at around 1 USD. This currency is suitable for mining.
- Ripple (XRP) – This can be a good solution for those who are in search of a smart investment under 1 USD. Ripple is a currency and a platform as well. It is predicted for cheap and simple transactions, which are used frequently, like any other currency. It can be considered as a “joker” in cards due to the fact it can change EUR to USD or any other currency for a smaller commission.
- Binance Coin (BNB) is the official token of the Binance exchange platform founded in 2017. For a very short period, it became the largest exchange in terms of trading. Its mission is to increase the usage of cryptocurrencies in every segment of life. At the moment, it is possible to buy even real estate with it. Currently, its value is 17,31 USD.
- Litecoin (LTC)- released in 2011 and very often referred to as “silver to bitcoin’s gold. It was created with the same idea as bitcoin but had different specifications and values. At the moment, this currency takes its position in the top 5 places on the market.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is deserved for a block increase for 1 to 8 MB. It was released in August, and ever since then, it has become the most successful part of the bitcoin company.
- Monero (XMR)-this is well secured and private currency. It was launched in April 2014 when its value was 2,48 USD, and now it is 26 times higher.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) was created from the hard fork of the Bitcoin Cash at the end of 2018. SV stands for “Satoshi version.” Since it is forking, it is constantly in the top 20 coins. It allows new developments to increase stability.