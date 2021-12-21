8 Tips for Getting Better Items in Diablo 2 Resurrected

Diablo 2 Resurrected is not easy to play at all. It’s actually a tough game. So, it will be very difficult for you if you start the game unprepared. There you will meet a bunch of monsters, demons and other nightmares that will want to tear your character apart.

To make it easier to fit in and have a better start, it is important to collect the best possible items. In that case, you will have many more options, better weapons, etc. This means that with good equipment, skills and strategy you will become invincible. Read more about it below and find out how to deal with the competition.

Take advantage of a number of changes in Diablo 2 resurrected

So, this game has quite a change. Old players may not notice them right away because the changes are subtly inserted. For example, you used to buy gold by clicking on an individual stack, while ada is enough to turn on the automatic download option. You will also be notified that you must assign skill points. The changes also apply to the characters. The list of characters has expanded significantly, as it has gained more detail on buffs and bonudes.

Choose your character skills carefully

Our advice is to focus on the material at the very beginning of the game. There is a difference between this part and the newer one. While Diablo 3 offers the ability to re-perfect characters as many times as you want, Diablo 2 denies you this option. Here you will have to carefully choose the skills for your character, and if you want to change it, you will have to start again on the first level.

Since all the characters are different and everyone has different skills, you need to find material that will be more focused. This means that you will probably choose cold, fire or something else for the sorceress, but you will not mix all three skills. This is especially bad to do in the early game, because you will create a helpless character who will not be able to cope with the bosses. And if you want to jumpstart your character, visiting mmoboost.pro can be step in the right direction.

Use the controller

Since moving your character is intuitive, you will probably automatically attack the enemy that is closest to you or that you are facing. At this point, it may be best to cast spells, but it is not easy to cast spells correctly. However, things get a lot easier when you use a controller, and not just when it comes to throwing precision. For example, you can experience many other benefits such as greater ability to map skills.

You will also be able to switch skills much easier instead of first selecting them and then shooting by right-clicking on the button. Although the mouse is a little easier to move items, crafting, there are some great shortcuts on the controller that will automatically fill your belt with drinks and sort inventory

Practice gambling

Our advice is to always choose gambling instead of shopping. In that case, you will risk much less and you will have the opportunity to try out the best equipment in the game. This also applies to all legendary complete or unique items. Items like this will not often appear to you as an option when making a regular purchase. Mostly you will come across some terrible equipment, but if you gamble you can find unique works.

Choose a good class

We must not forget one of the most important things, and that is the good starter class. It is necessary to make a good choice at the very beginning, because your entire game is based on that. Some classes are better than others for beginners. For example, a sorceress is quite dependent on spells and vices, which makes her relatively weak. We are sure that this will be a big challenge for beginners if you choose it.

However, Paladins can withstand a lot of blows and can be treated without potions, Necromancers will bring you an army and inflict great damage on enemies. Either way, it all comes down to subjective feeling. Don’t forget that your playing style will depend on the class you choose. This means that there are various limitations as well as advantages. Therefore, it is necessary to be informed about all classes.

Stick to a class plan

Once you choose a class and make a plan, stick to it. Although classes differ from each other, there are differences within the class as well. For example, if you opt for Necromancer you can focus exclusively on summoning army of minions or something else. Assassins will focus on traps or martial arts, while Druids will strive to change shape and various elements of attack. This means that you can focus on one skill in one class.

Carefully manage your attribute points

Regardless of the fact that you have the freedom to combine skills, it is important to make a concrete plan and invest in it wisely. Each player is limited by the number of points for skills that he must manage wisely.

Don’t forget that you will earn some points very easily or get them for free, while you will get some only by collecting certain resources. In that case, we do not recommend experimenting if you have few points at your disposal. Don’t think that you can acquire everything in the tree of skills. As you invest in certain skills, you automatically set yourself some limits in other skills.

Preserve your endurance

Don’t run around if you don’t need to. So you only waste endurance and risk being caught unprepared by the enemy. This is especially true for solo players, because they have to manage their health and deficiencies much more carefully. Otherwise, you will not be able to avoid a fight because you have unnecessarily spent endurance before and run out of it when you need it most.

Conclusion

Although you can’t increase your inventory in this game, you can take steps to help you better manage your inventory. You’ll get a grid to work with at the beginning, but you’ll also get three community cards. That means you will have enough space. You can also often throw away or sell items you don’t need to make room for new items.