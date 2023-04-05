Mr. Khoan Quang Vinh, Ceo of Maby, Discusses How to Care for Your Nails at Home and Picking the Closest Nail Salon

Many people’s nails suffer for a variety of reasons, including neglectful maintenance and the need to keep up with the latest manicure trends. Your nails are a great way to express your personal style, but they also give away a lot about your general health. Maintaining good cleanliness and avoiding nail issues, including fungal infections, ingrown nails, and other nail issues, require proper nail care. Taking good care of your nails at home may keep them strong, healthy, and attractive. We’ll go over some advice on how to properly take care of your nails at home in this article.

There are a number of things you can do to keep your nails in good shape: maintaining good hygiene, adopting healthy lifestyle habits, and finding the right nail salon

1. Maintain Good Nail Health

One of the most crucial components of nail maintenance is keeping your nails clean. Under your nails, bacteria, grit, and other irritants can collect, leading to infections and other problems. So, be careful to routinely wash your hands and properly groom your nails with a nail brush. To get rid of bacteria and dirt, especially in the area surrounding the nail bed, gently scrub your nails with the brush.

2. Routine Nail Trimming

For proper nail maintenance, trimming them is necessary. Long nails are more likely to break, which increases the risk of infection and other nail issues. Thus, straighten your nails using a nail clipper or scissors, being careful not to cut them too short. If you cut your nails too short, you can expose the delicate skin that is under the nail, which would hurt and be uncomfortable.

3. Hydrate your nails

A crucial aspect of nail care is moisturizing your nails. Dry nails are more likely to break, peel, and experience other issues. As a result, routinely hydrate your nails and cuticles by using cuticle oil. Your nails will remain moisturized and healthy as a result of this. Apply a moisturizer made especially for cuticles and nails.

4. Sparingly apply nail polish

A common approach to giving your nails some color and personality is using nail polish. Yet, over-applying nail paint can harm your nails and discolor them. Nail polish remover also includes harsh chemicals like acetone, which can dry up and weaken your nails. Use nail paint sparingly and give your nails time to dry in between coats.

5. Don’t Use Harmful Chemicals

Your nails can be harmed and made weak and brittle by harsh chemicals like bleach, home cleansers, and even some nail products. To protect your nails, put on gloves when using these items. Avoid using nail products that contain harsh chemicals like toluene and formaldehyde. Choose nail care products that are gentle on your nails and devoid of dangerous substances.

6. Consume a Healthy Diet

For healthy nails, a balanced diet is crucial. Healthy, strong nails can be maintained by eating a balanced diet full of vitamins and minerals. Eggs, almonds, and sweet potatoes are some foods high in biotin that can help strengthen your nails and keep them from breaking. Protein-rich foods like chicken, fish, and beans can also aid in promoting nail growth.

7. Do not bite your nails

In addition to being a bad habit, biting your nails can harm them and make them more susceptible to infections. Furthermore, biting your nails can harm the skin around them, resulting in redness and swelling. As a result, keep your nails short and abstain from biting them at all costs.

9. Use a tool instead of your nails

Your nails may grow weak, brittle, and prone to breaking if you use them as tools. As a result, refrain from using your nails to open cans, packages, or other items. Instead, use appropriate tools like pliers, knives, or scissors.

Conclusion

For nails to remain healthy and attractive, proper nail care is crucial. These recommendations can help prevent nail issues and encourage strong nail growth. Keep in mind to eat a balanced diet, stay away from harsh chemicals and excessive nail polish use, and keep your nails clean, moisturized, and trimmed. You can have strong, healthy, and lovely nails that enhance your overall appearance by taking care of your nails.

It’s also crucial to remember that you should see a dermatologist or other healthcare provider if you notice any changes in your nails, such as discoloration, thickening, or strange growth patterns. These changes may indicate a nail infection that needs to be treated right away or an underlying health problem.

Healthy nail care entails eating a balanced diet, avoiding harsh chemicals, and maintaining clean, moisturized, and trimmed nails. You can keep your nails strong, healthy, and attractive by heeding the advice in this article and seeking medical advice as required. In conclusion, maintaining healthy, strong nails requires proper nail care, and finding quality manicure salons can both save time and help you achieve that healthy state.