5 Ways to Increase Your Home’s Living Space

When you’re running out of space in your home, it can feel like you’re living in prison. You can’t invite people over because there’s nowhere to put them, and even if you could, where would they sit? You can’t cook dinner because the kitchen is overflowing with stuff and forget about using the bathroom – good luck finding a spot to squeeze yourself in.

Luckily, there are a few ways to increase your home’s living space without breaking the bank or things to consider in designing a new house. In this blog post, we’ll explore some of those ways and help you get started on creating the home of your dreams. So read on for tips that will make your home feel bigger and more comfortable!

What is Considered a Home Living Space?

There is no definitive answer to this question since people’s living situations can vary greatly. For some people, a home living space might simply be a room in a house or apartment where they can relax and sleep. For others, it might be an entire floor or suite of rooms that they use as their primary living area.

In general, though, a home living space is typically considered any part of a dwelling used for regular, day-to-day activities like eating, sleeping, relaxing, and working. This would usually exclude rooms like bathrooms and storage closets, which are not generally used for extended periods of time.

Benefits of Increasing Your Home’s Living Space

1. Increased Home Value

More living space generally means a higher resale value for your home, as potential buyers will be willing to pay more for a larger property. If you’re looking to sell your home in the near future, undertaking a home extension or conversion project could help you achieve a better price.

2. Good For Your Well-Being

A spacious and comfortable home can help you feel more relaxed and at ease, which is crucial for a healthy mind and body. In addition, having more living space can also be great for your productivity. A large open area can provide the perfect environment for working or studying, while smaller spaces can be cluttered and cramped, making it difficult to focus on the tasks at hand.

3. More Entertainment Options

As your home’s living space increases, you’ll find that you have more options for entertainment. You can finally install that home theater system you’ve always wanted or add a game room for the kids.

Larger living space also allows for more socializing opportunities with friends and family. You can host larger gatherings, set up a home bar, or create a dedicated game room. This can be a great way to make your home more enjoyable for both you and your guests.

4. Perfect for Staycation

Another big benefit of increasing your home’s living space is that it can make your home feel like a personal retreat. You can designate certain areas for specific purposes when you have extra living space. For example, you might create a cozy reading nook or set up a home office where you can really focus on work. This extra space can help you relax and recharge, even if you’re just staying at home.

Different Ways You Can Increase Your Home’s Living Space

1. Finish a Garage

Converting an unfinished garage into a living space is a great way to add much-needed square footage to your home with minimal effort and expense. Depending on your local zoning regulations, you may be able to finish the garage without adding any extra structure—all you need is wall insulation, drywall, and paint or a floor covering.

If your city or town has building codes that require an additional load-bearing wall or other structural changes, don’t worry; most garages can easily be converted into livable spaces without them. Just be sure to consult with a professional contractor before starting any construction.

2. Build a Sunroom

Sunrooms are special rooms designed to let in lots of natural sunlight. They can be used as an extra sitting room, a playroom for the kids, or even a home office. Sunrooms are a great way to add additional living space without going through the hassle and expense of building an entirely new addition to your house. They can be added to almost any type of home and come in various styles and sizes. Moreover, since they let in so much natural light, they’re perfect for homes lacking enough natural light.

3. Install a Pool

Swimming is an excellent form of exercise, and it can be enjoyed all year long in your own backyard. In addition to providing a place for you and your family to swim, a pool can also be used for hosting parties and gatherings. If you’re also looking for a way to increase your home’s value, adding a pool is a great option.

4. Renovate the Basement

Basements are often left unfinished due to their dark and dreary reputation, but they can be transformed into beautiful and functional living spaces with little effort. You can add an extra bedroom, family room, or home office by converting the basement into a livable space.

Finishing the basement can also be cost-effective to improve your home’s value. In most cases, it costs less to finish the basement than to add an addition to the house.

5. Have Screened Porches

Screened porches can serve as extensions of your living room, and they can be a great place to relax or entertain guests. Screened porches are especially useful during the spring and summer months when you can enjoy the outdoors without worrying about pesky bugs. They’re also a great way to extend your living space into your backyard. Screened porches come in a wide variety of sizes and styles to match almost any home, so there’s sure to be one perfect for your home!

Interested in Increasing Your Home’s Living Space? Contact a Trusted Remodeling Contractor Now!

If you are interested in increasing your living space, contact a trusted remodeling contractor like Paragon Remodeling. We can help you assess your needs and provide expert advice on making the most of your home. With over 15 years of experience in the industry, we have the knowledge and expertise to get the job done right – on time and within budget. So don’t wait any longer – call us today for a free consultation!