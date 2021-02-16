Introduction to Exhaust Gas Heat Recovery Systems – 2021 Guide

When it comes to heat recovery, there are several methods that you can start saving and recycling. If you happen to be someone who has their own workshop or any other kind of a business where a lot of heat is used in order to complete a certain task, you should definitely consider using a heat recovery system.

Currently, there are many companies that supply both smaller and larger businesses with integrated solutions for the recycling of flue gas and processed heat. A lot of business owners as well are looking forward to implementing something like this in their workflow, simply because the savings are just way too good to pass on, and because of the “Eco-Friendly” label that they’re going to receive.

For those of you that are not very familiar with the term “heat recovery systems”, we will provide you with some more information on what they are, how they function and whether you should be getting one for yourself or not. Let’s take a look.

How helpful are heat recovery systems?

Heat Recovery systems are considered to be one of the best investments that you can make for your business. According to exodraft-waermerueckgewinnung, it takes about two years, or sometimes even less, to get the full return on investment, and from there one it’s all about saving your money and making tons of profit. Heat recovery systems, especially those from exodraft, are able to save more than ninety percent of the heat that would otherwise go to waste, and that’s a very large percentage.

If you are wondering what you can do with all that heat that you’re going to be saving, well, the answer is a lot of things. Recovered heat can be used for heating up water in your home, heating up your home during winter and cold periods of the year, powering bathing facilities or simply selling it to a nearby facility that works with something like this. Whatever it is that you want to do with it, you can do it, it’s your heat, except you’re not letting it go to waste like you were before installing this system.

Most importantly, while saving money and reducing your costs to the bare minimum, you are also reducing the CO2 emissions, which is greatly beneficial to your environment. If you are someone who shows that you care about the environment and the ecosystem, your business will immediately get a lot higher reputation than it currently has. Nowadays, when pollution is one of the hot-topic, a lot of people are valuing businesses that are trying to prevent that from happening.

Heat recovery systems work by continuously converting waste heat which then gets extracted from flue gasses and is converted into hot water. This is all being done by the heat exchange unit in the heat recovery system which is implemented in the flue gas chimneys. The extracted flue gas itself is something that can reach a temperature up to 1200 Celsius, but it can be cooled down to 30 or 60 depending on your needs. The installation of such system is not difficult, and most companies will take care of everything in just a few days.