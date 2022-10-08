Can You Live In Europe With A St Kitts Passport?

We live a life with some aims and goals for life. Some of us want to grow old while doing things and continuously change our goals to something bigger. As a result of this, their whole life remains in the struggle but they love doing that because they are getting the outcome in terms of achievements.

On the other hand, there are people who live a corporate life. They do a 9 to 5 job with the aim of living a peaceful life after they grow older. So, however you spend your life, if you plan to spend your old age relaxing, you can consider getting dual citizenship. You will be able to visit different places. Furthermore, you should get second citizenship in the country that allows you to relax and enjoy.

And when you think about such a place, ST. Kitts is the best possible potion. Firstly, because there are a lot of beautiful places to visit. Secondly, you can easily get citizenship. Lastly, ST. Kitts passport comes with a lot of benefits. So if you are thinking about getting St Kitts citizenship and want to know the benefits that you will enjoy there.

So what makes it the best option?

You can enjoy living in St. Kitts and have a fun time. It will be beneficial for your kids too because they will have a place to go to during their vacations. So here are some of the benefits that you will get there.

1. Visa-free entry in European countries

One of the benefits of having citizenship of ST. Kitts is that you will be able to visit the European Union anytime you want. No need to get a visa or anything else. Although you cannot live in Europe with this passport, you can go for visits without any problem. This is one of the benefits that you will have.

So if you want to live in Europe, you can partially do so. The tourist stay is allowed for 6 months. So you will be able to pay a visit to your hometown after every 6 months and then come again to Europe. Going for visits every now and then would be a good choice. You can have a fun life.

In addition to this, visa-free entry is not only for European countries but also in the Schengen zone. So the benefits that Canadian and United States citizens will have, St. Kitts citizens will also enjoy it.

2. Easy to get the citizenship

St. Kitts offers a lot of options to get citizenship. You can make an investment in property or in business. If you meet their criteria, you will be able to get citizenship.

Furthermore, there are a lot of business opportunities there. You can start a tourist business or start doing work in the infrastructure industry. It will be easier to get a job and starting your business will be much easier.

That is why, if you want to live a busy life after retirement or you have a plan to start a business, you will be able to give it a try. After all, you will have your life and some money that you have saved for investment. In addition to this, you can settle your kids there too. They will be able to get quality education and have a peaceful life there too.

3. Passport for your whole family

Another amazing benefit that you will get by living in St. Kitts is that you will get citizenship for your whole family. This is one of the best offers that you will get with St. Kitts citizenship. With only one single investment, not only you but also your wife and children will get citizenship. They will have their passports and will be able to travel to around 156 countries without any visa. Isn’t it simply great? Your children will surely love you. So if you have enough money and you want to give the best to your children, this is the best possible option for you.

4. No tax on your personal income

Another benefit that you will love is that you won’t need to pay any personal income tax. So you can earn through doing a job or you can start your business. There won’t be any need to pay any tax to the government with the money that you hardly earn.

One of the toughest things in life is for people to accept the fact that they have to pay a lot of their money to their government.

5. No problem if you have dual citizenship

If you have citizenship from any other country, the St. Kitts government won’t mind it at all. So you can live your life freely, the way you want. If you want to visit other countries, you can also do so. In addition to this, you can live there for any period of time. If you want to live there during your summer or winter break, you can do so. If you want to visit the place only during New Year and have a peaceful time, you can do so. They won’t limit your visits and won’t ask you to stay for longer periods.

6. You don’t have to live there

If you want to get citizenship in a country, you need to live there for a certain period of time. However, there is no such condition for St. Kitts. They won’t ask you to complete your stay period because there are no such conditions.

Final words

To put it simply, you cannot permanently live in Europe with your St. Kitts passport. However, you can go there to visit and live but only for a period of 6 months. After 6 months, you have to come back to your country or any other country. This won’t be a permanent stay but only for tourism. Other than this, you will have a lot of other benefits.