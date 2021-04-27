“Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.”- Nelson Mandela

People learn continuously during the whole life. Thanks to education, we’re getting familiar with various fields and sciences. It also offers us the opportunity to gain experience in what most interests us. Knowing means having power, so certificates and diplomas play an important role in starting a career and looking for a job. We’re all witnessing accelerated technological growth. To keep up with trends and the modern age, the Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert (CCIE) is a course that attracts tremendous attention.

As this certification began at the end of the last century, there’s no doubt that experts in this field are still considered the most dominant in the network industry. This brings us to the questions “Is Online CCIE Training Still Worth It?” and “Can CCIE be considered reliable for the year ahead?”. The answer depends more on your goals and personal interests than on the training itself. We know that a large number of people around the world spend a lot of time studying hard for taking this exam, which means that there’s an opinion that the effort and work will pay off in the end. This is certainly one of the most respected IT courses, and we will give you a few reasons why it is still relevant and worth mentioning.

CCIE is leading position in the market

Although Cisco’s share has declined in recent years, they are undoubtedly still leaders in the network industry. Every day we can hear questions and concerns about the future of CCIE. Due to the rapid development of technology and IT changes, it’s quite clear that we have doubts about if it can respond to the new challenges. However, the statistics are encouraging and show positive result.

You’re wondering how Cisco is still the largest manufacturer of networking equipment and solutions? The answer lies in their willingness to embrace change. How well they adapt to the conditions is shown by the fact that they provide an upgrade of technological training for both students and professionals. In fact, the company added a new set of lectures in its course under the name “new technologies”, in which they adjust and follow the changes in this industry.

Cisco is one of the older companies in this domain, they have built their reputation over many years with their performance, doing things the right way. Their credibility was never questioned. That is why their systems are used in many world companies still today.

The certificate guarantees a high salary

Besides personal fulfillment, money plays a big part when it comes to work, right? This is another reason why starting an online CCIE course is a good decision. You will agree that for the effort, time and money, which are needed to get a certificate, you need a lot of motivation in form of a high-end salary. These certificates open up opportunities with high earnings, so you won’t lack motivation. Statistics show that there are about 55,000 CCIE-certified engineers in the world. Demand for CCIE engineers is growing day by day. Due to the huge gap in supply and demand for this job, the upward path of your career will be secured.

There’s no alternative

We don’t have many options when it comes to network certifications. There are only a small number of them, so your is job to find the best one. However, none of them is as comprehensive as the CCIE certificate. Thanks to its reputation, if you have this certificate, colleagues and people in the company will immediately hold you in high esteem. It’s not an easy way to get this certificate, but the effort pays off in the end! The certificate brings you the title of an expert in this field so finally, you will be able to choose where you want to start working.

Cisco for a long-term career

In all leading countries of the world, there’s a great need for experts in this field. From China and Japan through the USA to the whole of Europe, the demand for CCIE is enormous. All this tells us that we don’t have to worry about finding a job as a certified internetwork expert, it will come to find us.

If you are considering a career like this, enrolling in a CCIE school or online training is your next step.

If you’ve decided to take this step, we advise you to get well informed before starting the adventure. Find out more about the expertise of the professors, infrastructure, halls and laboratories as well as the price of the course to help you with future challenges. If you do a little research on the internet, you can find websites like Spotodumps that offer you a list of training for different certificates in this industry. With a detailed description of the courses and their prices, you can start planning your long-term mission.

Practice is required for work in the network industry

As in any business, practical experience is very important in this one as well. The certificate certainly brings you many opportunities in your career and progress. An online CCIE training certainly helps you both in theory and practice.

When you go into education you can’t expect to know everything right away. You need work experience in this sector to get the wanted results. None of you expect to do this job without any mistake from day one, get ready, arm yourself with patience, and go ahead!

We know how important is to invest in education to achieve future goals. Choosing your profession is just as important as investing time and money in your career. A career at CCIE is absolutely useful. Achieving this certification would undoubtedly be a step forward to your career in the network industry. However, whether you want to follow that road or not is primarily based on your ambitions and interests. It’s an individual decision that depends only on you.

So, we’re asking you once again: “Is Online CCIE Training Still Worth It?”