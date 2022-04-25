Quick Guide to Online Live Casinos for New Players

Don’t let yourself be too intimidated by live dealer games to give them a try. If you’re still playing online standard computerized versions of your favorite table games online, then you’re missing out on some major excitement.

For instance, the aim of live dealer games at NZcasinogames.com is to give you as close to the real thing as possible without leaving your home. Gone are the days of needing to travel to or step out to a local casino. These days, you have a veritable world of casino entertainment right at your disposal. And not just on your computer, but on your phone and tablet as well.

If you haven’t taken tried your luck at a live dealer game yet, then this helpful guide will have you ready to start in minutes.

What is a Live Dealer Game?

Visit any high-quality online casino and there will be a live dealer section where you’ll find table games you can join instantly. These will always feature a professional and friendly looking dealer welcoming you to their table.

It’s exactly what it looks like, a live game that you can play in real-time via live stream. This normally takes place in a studio, but it can also stream from a real-life casino floor of a traditional establishment as well.

How to Join?

Click on any of the live dealer tables to join and you’ll be prompted to sign up to the casino. If you aren’t already a member that is, if not, you’ll need to login first. Otherwise, the game launches instantly and you’ll have a chance to observe a little before you start making your bet.

But before you do so, you’ll want to make sure you read over the rules of the game first. Even if it’s a game that you know and love already, there are different variations worth taking note of. This will keep you from having to ask the dealer to explain and holding up the game for other players.

Placing Your Bets

Making wagers in live dealer games works almost the same as when you’re in a casino. There are set times within the games when you can bet and times when betting is closed. To place your wagers, you’ll simply need to follow the prompts on the screen and select accordingly. The experience is sort of a mixture of standard casino games but with the pace and of course authenticity of being in a live casino.

Making Deposits and Withdrawals

The process of making withdrawals and deposits for live dealer games is no different whether you’re playing these or any other games on a particular casino. Once you have money in your account, you’re all set to select any live game and place your bets accordingly.

Additionally, there may be some fabulous extras coming your way as well. For instance, most live casinos aim to replicate the true to live experience but make it better. As a result, you get to collect points and look forward to incentives as a member.