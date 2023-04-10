How to Plan a Quiet Weekend Staying in With Your Friends and Still Have Fun

A weekend at home with friends can be a great way to relax and have fun without worrying about going out. Whether you’re trying to save money or want to spend some quality time together, planning a quiet weekend staying in can be an enjoyable experience for all involved. This guide will provide tips on planning a quiet weekend at home with friends that won’t leave you bored and restless after just a few hours.

1. Setting expectations

Before you and your friends start planning, setting expectations is essential. Make sure that everyone is on the same page regarding the type of activities they’re interested in, how much time they want to dedicate to each activity, and any other rules or guidelines that need to be discussed beforehand. This will help ensure that everyone is comfortable with their role in the group and keep things running smoothly throughout the weekend.

Besides setting expectations for the activities, it’s also important to set budget expectations. Discuss who will be responsible for bringing food or supplies and any other costs associated with the weekend. This will help avoid any awkwardness when it comes time to split up the bill at the end of the night.

2. Preparing food & drinks

Another essential part of planning a quiet weekend at home with your friends is preparing food and drinks. Choose recipes that are easy enough for all guests to make, such as simple sandwiches or salads. If you want something more complicated, assign different dishes for each person or group. This will ensure everyone can show off their cooking skills and contribute to the meal.

Don’t forget about drinks. Depending on each guest’s preferences, you can opt for non-alcoholic beverages like tea and coffee or alcoholic options like wine and beer. As with food, it’s important to assign different drinks for different guests so that everyone can show off their mixology skills.

3. Creating a comfortable atmosphere

Create an atmosphere that’s comfortable for everyone. If you’re playing games or watching movies, provide plenty of seating and snacks so guests can relax. Additionally, set the mood with candles or soft lighting to encourage conversation and help everyone feel at ease during the weekend.

It also helps to create areas of the house for different activities. You could designate a space for reading or playing games and another for watching movies. This can help keep the atmosphere organized and make it easier to transition between activities.

4. Create a music playlist

Every weekend at home with your friends would be complete with a great music playlist. Compile a list of songs everyone likes and add some classics, too, so that even the least musically inclined guests can enjoy it. This will help create an atmosphere of fun and relaxation throughout the weekend.

For instance, you could create a ‘throwback’ playlist filled with classic hits from the 80s or 90s that everyone can enjoy. Or, if you want to make it more personal, choose songs that remind you of your group’s special moments and fond memories together.

5. Break out the arts and crafts

One of the best ways to ensure a great weekend at home with your friends is to break out the arts and crafts. This could be anything from painting pottery, making jewelry, or scrapbooking. Arts and crafts are an excellent way to get creative and keep everyone occupied for hours. Plus, it’s an excellent activity for all ages, so even if you have a group of friends with varying interests, everyone can join in the fun.

There’s no need to stick to just one activity regarding arts and crafts. You could also create a canvas painting station, make candles, or even bake something together. The possibilities are endless.

6. Set up a schedule

Once you’ve settled on an activity plan and everyone has agreed to the expectations, it’s time to set up a schedule for the weekend. A clear timeline can help keep things running smoothly, ensure you don’t miss the best tv shows and prevent anyone from getting bored or restless during your stay-in. Ensure you leave enough time for breaks and meals throughout the day too.

To boot, plan a surprise or two. This could be anything from small gifts for everyone to a spontaneous game of hide and seek. Surprises like this can help keep everyone’s spirits high throughout the weekend and make it a memorable experience.

All things considered

Planning a quiet weekend at home with friends doesn’t have to be complicated; it just requires some thoughtful preparation beforehand—from creating an activity plan to setting expectations and preparing food & drinks. Additionally, creating an atmosphere of comfort and setting up a schedule can help ensure everyone enjoys their stay-in experience. With these tips, you and your friends can have the perfect weekend at home.