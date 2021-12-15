8 Easy Ways To Save Money On Your Kitchen Remodeling

Remodeling, refurbishing, and renovating a home is one of the world’s toughest and most time-consuming tasks. It not only requires a lot of time to think about various options but also requires budget planning & cost analysis.

It takes time for the people to decide on which areas to remodel, based on money requirements of re-transforming. One of the most money-consuming regions of home remodeling remains to be the kitchen area. It needs huge investment in terms of labor requirements and materials.

Nowadays, new styles and fads in kitchens have ruled the world, making remodeling a kitchen more difficult. But, there are several tips and ways to save money on a kitchen remodel.

8 Tips & Ways to Save Money on a Kitchen Remodel

A decent aesthetic kitchen can give an impressive look to the guests. It is crucial to save more money in a kitchen remodel to be more cost-effective without any compromise on quality. The following ways will give people an overview of how to save money on a kitchen remodel.

1. Resurfacing & Refreshing the Existing Cabinets

There are two ways of creating an elegant kitchen. These two ways are – resurfacing and refreshing the current kitchen cabinets. Resurfacing refers to replacing worn-out cabinet drawers, doors, and openings. Refreshing the kitchen means brushing up the wear & tear of different kitchen parts.

Both the ways are similar in nature, but the former involves the replacement of the existing wear & tear. In contrast, refreshing consists of upgrading and adding elements to remove the wear & tear. But there are certain things to keep in mind for both techniques.

A person can resurface the kitchen if the cabinets are built of wood or MDF board material. If the drawers and doors are made of laminated material, it is impossible to reface them. It is also advisable to use semi-gloss oil paint to give a more beautiful look.

While refreshing and updating the existing cabinets, choose wise color combinations (dark colors). Moreover, people can use oil paint with a semi-gloss layer to give a luxurious design to the drawers. Painting can be time-consuming but can save you many dollars.

People can also consider re-shelving. A trend of installing inexpensive open shelves is breaking headlines in the interior design world.

2. Addition of New Hardware

Advancements in kitchen design are being made to provide the best ideas for home decor. One of the most common ways of remodeling a kitchen is to include or add upgraded hardware sets from several retail outlets. People can add hardware systems with modern color and design combinations at cheap rates to give more quality to the kitchen area.

3. Brushing the Existing Kitchen Appliances

People have a tendency to completely replace kitchen appliances like the microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, etc., even if they are in perfect working condition. They do so because of the rustic appearance of such appliances.

A decent way to save money is to refurbish and reservice the major components of the appliances. Several service providers in the market sell and repair kitchen appliances and their parts. Keeping the appliances in proper working condition is a more cost-effective way than a complete replacement.

4. Be Creative on DIY Stuff

The first look in the kitchen goes to the countertop. It pretty much sums up how clean and elegant the people living in the house will be. It depicts how well a kitchen will be from its interiors. Therefore, it is essential to keep the countertop up-to-date with modern designs and patterns.

Kitchen countertops can be remodeled and renovated using numerous DIY (Do It Yourself) crafty ideas. It can save a lot of money. People should utilize empty glass and bottle jars, wine bottles, waste bulbs, candles, etc., to design impactful countertops.

5. Unchanged Kitchen Outline & Layout

Most of the time, when people remodel their kitchen, they tend to transform the kitchen layout entirely. But it needs huge investment in plumbers, electricians, etc., as it requires complete shifting of sinks, dishwashers, ovens, etc.

In this whole process, the specialists will need to drill holes, add and connect pipes, etc. It will raise the labor and materials cost. Instead of changing the layout, it is advisable to make kitchen changes keeping the kitchen plan unchanged. It will provide more flexibility in selecting the design ideas.

6. Opt for Local Custom Kitchen Providers

If your kitchen requires a lot of modification and remodeling, consider a pool of options for new cabinets. For a complete replacement, considering more options can cut the costs drastically. It is better to buy items from local wood shops and hire a carpenter or woodworker. People can also try small businesses that deal in readymade cabinets, doors, and shelves.

7. Purchase of Refurbished Items

People can also cut on the kitchen remodel costs in small ways by buying refurbished articles from local stores. Flea markets, decor festival markets, etc., are great places to get high-quality & eco-friendly kitchen design items at minimal rates. These items can be kitchen accessories, lighting, hardware items, etc.

8. Addition of Various Items & Fixtures

There are several things that a person can add to the kitchen. These things include – a new sink, countertop built-material replacement with quartzite or granite, painting kitchen walls, adding different floorings, upgraded light fixtures, etc.

Conclusion

Apart from the cost-effective ways of kitchen remodeling mentioned above, people can enhance the value of their kitchens by regularly maintaining and cleaning them. Proper organizing of things is a key to an attractive visual appeal.

By saving money on kitchen design software, you can put the money in addition to different things that can improve the kitchen’s aesthetics. Petty things like bulbs, backsplash, DIY stuff, etc., can bring wonders to the overall kitchen look. Therefore, consider the best options from a pool of options.