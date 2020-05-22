How to Sell Your Car to A Junkyard for Cash – 2020 Guide

In case you have an old vehicle that has no value to sell it as a regular used car, the best solution is to sell it to the junkyard. Since the car industry is huge, and there are millions of new vehicles produced every year, the demand for older vehicles is much lower, except if it is an authentic model that you could sell as an old-timer. Also, if your car is damaged in that level where fixing it would not be affordable, the junkyard is the right place to make some money of it.

There are many junkyards all across the country, like usjunkcars.com, where you can sell your broken or old vehicle. Also, this company will offer its service to come to your place to take the vehicle if it is not in a drivable condition. However, you have to be aware of some factors and know how to get the best value. Here are the best ways to sell your car to a junkyard for cash in 2020.

Call the Nearest Junkyard

You can search online or look for ads in newspapers to find the junkyard that is closest to your home. The reason why contacting the nearest company is that there will be much fewer costs of transportation and you will get to earn more money from selling it this way. Also, if you are able, it would be best to take the car to their place, because that also can determine the price in your favor.

Furthermore, maybe the best solution would be to make a call first to several junkyards and provide them with some information about the condition of your vehicle and ask them for the best price. They won’t be able to precisely tell you about the price before inspecting the vehicle, but you could at least compare a few offers, and how much they are paying for scrap cars.

Don’t Rush

Before you sell your scrap car to a junkyard, check how much are they paying on average for vehicles in similar conditions. You can search online for various reviews and forums where you can read about the experience of other people who were selling their vehicles this way. Most of the companies might try to lower the price in their favor, and you should be aware of the average price of your car and prices at junkyards.

Compare Prices and Offers from Several Junkyards

As we already said, most of them should be available to give you the average price of your vehicle over the phone. Also, in most cases, they will pay you in cash for the mass of the vehicle, and you should check how much they are paying per pound. If your car is in a drivable state, you could easily visit a few junkyards for a more precise evaluation.

Remove Personal Stuff from the Vehicle

In most cases, our cars are full of personal belonging like CDs, documentation, sunglasses, tools, and many more. Be sure to take away all of that before taking to a junkyard, because they will probably destroy the vehicle with everything inside of it, and you won’t be able to get back anything that you forgot. Places where people often leave their stuff are the trunk, door pockets, board, under the seats, and sun visors.

Find the Best Way to Deliver the Car to Them

While most of these companies are offering a solution to come to your place and take the vehicle, it can significantly lower the price that you will get. In case you are not able to drive that vehicle, try to arrange transportation by yourself, and find the most affordable solution. For example, you can ask a friend or a neighbor to lend you a vehicle and tow it to the junkyard.

Try to Negotiate the Bigger Price

When you finally find the perfect company to sell your scrap car and talk with them over the phone, try to get the most value when you take the vehicle to them. Most of these businesses will try to lower the price, but when you do good research and know that you might get the same or higher value at some other place, be persistent and determined in what your lowest price is.

Sell Some Valuable Parts

There are many parts in your vehicle that you could sell separately before you take it to a scrap service. For example, engine and other mechanical parts can cost a lot of money if they are in good condition, and you should try to sell them before destroying the vehicle. Also, GPS, music player with speakers, fenders, exhaust, rims, tires, and many other parts can bring you much more money than when you decide to sell all of that in one piece.

The Bottom Line

When you contact the local junkyard, you will need to prepare all important data about the vehicle, such as the name of the model, year of production, ID of the vehicle, condition about mechanic parts, interior, and exterior, and all other important things that will describe the car and its condition accurately. This way, they will be able to provide you with the approximate value without inspecting it.

Also, it is important to be sure that they have destroyed the vehicle, and that you took the plates from it because you don’t want to get in a situation where someone continued to drive your vehicle and make some accident on the road since it will be your responsibility as well. Prepare all necessary documentation and sign the contract that you sold your vehicle to them.

Moreover, be sure that the company has a license and that it can legally buy scrap cars. When you are sure that there won’t be any legal issues, you can sell your car to them. And remember, it is important to negotiate the best possible price and to separately sell some expensive functional parts of it. The average price for a scraping car is not so big, bug some of the parts could earn you much more.