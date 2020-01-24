The Best Wedding Ring Engraving Ideas

If the moment has come to start a ring shopping, then this article is perfect for you.

A wedding is something you and your partner are going to remember forever. That’s why everything about this event needs to be perfect. One of the most challenging decisions that you need to make (despite saying “Yes”) is how to engrave the wedding ring.

Well, we know how it looks. A person comes to the store and he has millions of engraving ideas. However, in most cases, the delays to do it because he is not sure which one will be perfect.

The ring itself does not need to be too expensive. It is enough to look nice. Yet, it is important to have some meaning for you and your partner. That’s why a wedding ring is not just an item that you will both wear on your finger. It is an item that brings many memories that you will every day for the rest of your life.

Because of that, we want to share some ring engraving ideas that will make your buying process easier.

Wedding Rings Engraved with Foreign-Language Phrases

The ring itself is a synonym for love and loyalty, isn’t it? Yet, is not the point to engrave “I love you”. When you look closer, that is somehow monotonous and basic, isn’t it?

Well, there are a couple of languages in the world that people like to call “languages of love”. More precisely, we would suggest you three of them – French, Spanish, and Italian.

There are a couple of phrases that you can use. For instance, “Amor Vincit Omnia” would be a good engraving idea. When you translate this into English, it means “Love conquers all”. You can always use some more basic phrases such as “Amore Mio” (In Italian my love”), or Para Siempre (Yours Forever in Spanish).

Finally, if you both speak some foreign language, then use the advantage of it. Engrave some love message on that language. It will have a stronger meaning than some usual phrases.

Funny Ring Engravings

The majority of couples in the world claim that humor is one of the most important things in relationships. It makes the time you spend with your partner a lot nicer. So, if you want to make your wedding day funnier, then engraving some funny things would be a great choice.

For instance, one of the things that we could suggest is engraving a funny secret that you two have. One engraving idea that we suggest is “No Give-Backs”. The ring itself remains the metaphor for loyalty, but this time you are doing that in a funny way. Despite that, engraving some goofy names for each other that only you two know is also a good choice.

Unique Ideas

Okay, we can’t give you a precise answer for a unique idea because only you know that. It is important to get out of the box. Many people usually ask people around them what could be a perfect engraving idea. However, as we said, it has to have meaning for both of you.

Let’s use an example. You and your love partner are both fans of rock music. There is a bend that you like or a current song that you constantly listening. Why don’t you engrave verse of your favorite song? It is hard to believe that many couples have the same favorite song as you. This will make the wedding ring more special.

A Meaningful Symbol

How many times have you heard the quote “a picture is worth a thousand words”? Well, when we talk about ring engraving ideas, this quote counts without any doubt.

However, we have noticed that people make a very common mistake here. They usually engrave some usual symbols such as hearts. The hearts are okay because they are a symbol of love. Yet, it would be better to be a bit more creative if you want to surprise your partner.

Instead, ask yourself a couple of questions. For instance, is there something that your partner likes to do? Is there a common hobby that you both have?

It doesn’t matter if others are not going to understand the symbol. Let’s say that your love partner likes birds a lot. In that case, engraving a small bird on the ring would be a perfect pick. If your partner likes nature, then engraving a tree or leaf outline would be great.

P.S. Before doing this, keep in mind that the symbol depends a lot on the size of the ring. It is not the point that the symbol is too small so that the partner can’t even clearly see it.

Initials/Names on the Ring

Yes, we know what you think now. Many couples before use were using the same ring engraving ideas. Names or initials you can find on dozens of the rings. However, that’s not the only idea that we suggest here.

Laser marking has made progress together with advanced technology. Many jewelers will allow you to create custom designs. Thanks to this advantage, we suggest you engrave your personal handwriting!

Of course, this idea depends a lot on the writing of you too. If your signature is messy, then the ring might look scratched in the end. That’s why you need to be careful before choosing this idea. Write the names or initials a couple of times on a piece of paper before you hire someone to engrave it on the ring.

First/Significant Moment

Well, this is also a wonderful way to design the wedding ring. The first moment when you met and the first kiss are meaningful moments in love relationships. For instance, you can engrave the date of your first kiss. It can also be some sort of motor or quote that will associate you both on that day.

Why is this a good idea?

Because it is nice to remind yourself in every moment how everything started. This wakes up a lot of emotions and memories.

Bonus Tip: Where to Engrave a Wedding Ring?

As we said, laser marking has made progress in the last couple of years. The ideas that you have can easily transform into ring design. Because of that, we suggest you visit www.lasitlaser.com and see which ring engraving ideas they have and which services they offer.