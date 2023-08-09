An accident involving an 18-wheeler can result in horrible injuries and even death in some cases. If this unfortunate event has happened to you, you may be wondering how a truck accident lawyer can help. A truck accident will be able to offer you legal expertise to guide you through the complex process of dealing with commercial truck accidents.

A truck accident lawyer has experience in dealing with these types of cases. Before you contact an attorney, you may be curious as to how much does a truck accident lawyer cost. Lawyers are often compensated by three types of fee schedules: hourly rate where the lawyer bills for each hour of work plus costs incurred such as court filing fees, a flat fee in which the client and the attorney agree on a set total fee to cover all work performed by the attorney and costs incurred, or on a contingency fee basis in which the client and the attorney agree on a percentage of the recovery the attorney will receive should a recovery be successful.

You may also be wondering why you need a truck accident lawyer in Philidelphia. If you if been injured in an accident in the Philidelphia area, a local attorney will be well versed in the local law and court system and be better able to help you navigate the process from start to finish.

The Role of Truck Accident Lawyers: How They Provide Assistance and Support

So how can a truck accident lawyer help? Often when you contact a truck accident lawyer, they will set up an initial consultation to evaluate your claims, determine if you are entitled to compensation, and the likelihood of receiving compensation. During this consultation, you and the attorney will likely also discuss payment.

Once you decide on a truck accident lawyer, they will get started on your case. A truck accident lawyer will advocate on your behalf throughout the entire process. They will start by investigating your accident, gathering evidence, interviewing witnesses, and often reconstructing the accident to determine liability. The attorney will also assess the extent of your damages including medical expenses, lost wages, and any other damages related to your accident. Then, a truck accident lawyer will file a claim on your behalf making sure to follow all legal requirements.

So how does a lawyer end a claim? A truck accident claim usually ends in one of two ways, either by settlement or at trial. A truck accident lawyer will vigorously fight on your behalf during settlement negotiations, whether with the responsible party or the responsible party’s insurance company, to get you just compensation for your injuries. They will also represent you and advocate on your behalf during mediation or arbitration if that is required and should settlement negotiations fail, your truck accident lawyer will fight on your behalf at trial in front of a judge and jury to prove why you deserve just compensation.

