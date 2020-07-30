Unhealthy Practices You Should Stop Doing Now – 2020 Guide

Staying healthy has never been more relevant due to what’s happening these days. People work hard to boost their immune system and stay away from illnesses. Cleaning your surroundings and organising your house is an excellent start. However, health has too many aspects, and you can’t focus on one area only. You can still get ill as a result of your actions. These are among the unhealthy practices you should stop doing now.

Staying up late

There are times when you don’t have anything else to do, but you stay up. It would help if you dropped this practice since you need to have plenty of sleep. You have to cut short whatever it is that you need to do at night so you can go to bed early. You have to train your body to sleep early and get up early. Avoid watching shows late at night or playing games. You can do them some other time.

Working overtime

When your work hours are over, you have to go home and rest. If you want to hit the gym, you should also do it. Avoid bringing work-related tasks home. Worse, you shouldn’t stay late to keep working. It doesn’t matter even if you get paid extra for working harder. There are other things you can do, including sufficient time to rest. If your job requires you to work beyond the office hours, it might be time to change it.

Eating at night

When you work late, you might also feel tempted to eat more. It’s an unhealthy practice, and it could lead to weight gain. Eating late also affects your digestive system and other processes in your body. At that time, you have to rest and go to sleep. Change your schedule so you can eat earlier, and have an empty stomach close to bedtime.

Not expressing how you feel

You should stop keeping things to yourself. Expressing your emotions helps a lot to stay mentally healthy. If you feel bad about what’s happening around you, call someone who will understand you. If there’s a person at work who stresses you out, you should speak with that person right away. Be honest about how you feel, and try to settle things. When you keep everything to yourself, it could build up and cause serious issues. You can also write a journal if you don’t dare to share your feelings yet.

Worrying about things you can’t control

Overthinking can kill. You have to learn how to let go. Stop thinking about things that you can’t change. Learn how to wait for the right time to think about certain issues in life. Don’t worry about what other people say, and focus on helping yourself become better. Avoid judging your work even before you submit it to your boss.

If you can’t stop thinking about a lot of things, you need to relax. It starts by having relaxing facilities at home. Your bathroom needs to have a tub so you can have time to forget about the problems you face. A steam shower would also help. You can check out JT Spas if you need to buy these bathroom products now. When you can transform your bathroom and make it even more relaxing, you will stop overthinking.

Stress eating

There are plenty of actions to deal with stress, and stress eating shouldn’t be on that list. You will gain weight, lose confidence, and feel terrible about yourself. Stress eating doesn’t help in any way. Sure, you will feel better after eating, but you will eventually feel guilty. The guilt could stress you out, and it’s endless. Write about how you feel or share it with another person. Go to the gym and exercise to release stress. Regardless of the issue that stresses you out, it will soon be over. There’s no point in worrying about it now.

Smoking and drinking

You already understand the terrible effects of smoking and drinking on your health. When you feel stressed, and you turn to cigarettes and alcohol, it could adversely affect your physical health. Even if you say that you only drink occasionally, it’s still not a good thing. A few glasses could turn into an addiction if you don’t control yourself. Given the risks of heart and lung diseases, you have to stop these vices now.

Using your phone during bedtime

One of the reasons why you find it difficult to put yourself to sleep is that you use your phone close to bedtime. Phones emit blue light, and it’s the reason why you couldn’t have REM sleep. The light tells your brain that it’s too early, and it’s not yet time to rest. Before you know it, you only have a few hours left to sleep. If it happens each night, it could negatively affect your sleep cycle. The best way to deal with this issue is to leave your phone outside the bedroom when you’re about to sleep. You can use an actual alarm clock to wake up on time the next day.

Being around negative people

The people you choose to be with can impact your physical and mental health. Be around those who motivate you to be better. Your friends should inspire you to eat healthily and live a healthy lifestyle. They should also encourage you to be a better person. If they’re too negative, you will start to doubt yourself. You will also develop negative habits such as talking badly about other people or giving up when you can’t take the challenges faced. With positive people around you, it’s easier to be hopeful. You will also feel good about yourself because they always remind you about how special you are.

These changes will help you in many ways. Some of them might be difficult to change, while others are easy. Start with the ones that you can do right away. Once you have succeeded in changing some negative behaviours, it will be easier to do the rest. It’s even better if you start seeing the positive results.