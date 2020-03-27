Why Business Needs Next-Generation Mobile Apps – 2020 Guide

Mobile application development has revolutionized the ways of doing successful and competitive businesses in modern business ecosystems. Mobile applications have become an integral part of every modern business to thrive. The demand for a mobile app developer in the global markets is huge whether it is an Android, iOS, or a Windows mobile developer.

According to the Statista forecast, the global revenue of mobile apps is expected to reach $935.2 billion by 2023 from just $461 billion in 2019 with double-digit growth. The number of Android apps leads the market followed by iOS apps. This creates a huge demand for Android developer skills in the global market. The demand for iOS and Windows mobile apps developers is also increasing at a graceful pace.

Who Is a Windows Mobile Developer?

A windows mobile app developer is the person that develops the mobile applications that run on the Windows operating systems like Windows 10 mobile, Xbox One, HoloLens and other mobile platforms launched by Microsoft. The developer uses Universal Windows Platform UWP API to develop mobile applications with the help of Microsoft powered technologies like XAML, SQL, SQLite, LINQ, Xamarin, VB.Net, C++, C#, and others.

A skilled Windows app developer understands the business requirements, designs UI/UX, develops and tests cross-cross platform apps and posts the apps to the Windows app store. The entire process requires expertise and skills of working with the design, development, and testing tools that are used in Windows app development.

Why Hiring Mobile Development Specialists Is a Necessary Business Expense?

According to Flurry’s research study, mobile users in the USA spend 86% of their mobile time on mobile applications while only 14% of their online mobile time is spent on browsers. This shows the importance of a mobile application not only for the users but also for all types of businesses. People use mobile applications for shopping, gaming, entertainment, marketing, sales, advertisement, social networking, and other business processes.

The next-generation applications even go the extra mile and offer interactive user experience and real-time support through mobile applications. The next-generation applications powered by Augmented Reality AR, Virtual Reality VR, and other capabilities of artificial intelligence AI technology, create an unprecedented user experience and business opportunities for modern enterprises.

To capitalize on the potential of mobile app development, businesses should invest in hiring mobile app development specialists to create next-generation mobile applications for improving the performance of modern businesses.

It is very important to note that the mobile developer salary is consistently increasing due to the scarcity of mobile application developers in the global marketplace. In such circumstances, Windows mobile developer remote hiring option works very well for the enterprise to develop next-generation Windows mobile apps for achieving a stronger competitive edge over the market competitors and the desired business bottom lines at a very reasonable price. For more information about this topic click here.

Future of Windows Mobile Developers

The future of the Windows mobile app developer is expected to remain moderate. The universal operating system Windows 10 is one of the big hopes for the windows mobile developers to develop cross-platform applications that can run on laptops, tablets, mobile phones, Xbox One, and PCs. Windows 10 unifies the application codes for both mobile devices and personal computers simultaneously. The Universal Windows Platform UWP is a comprehensive platform for the development of windows-based applications for numerous products powered by the Microsoft flagship operating system.

According to the latest statistics in 2020, the share of Windows phones stands at about 0.12% of the global market. The future demand for Windows mobile app developers will be mainly driven by Xbox, HoloLens, and upcoming smartphone ventures. The present-day technological trends show that the future of the windows mobile application developers will remain moderate, if not bright.

Top 5 Reasons for Hiring Windows Mobile Developer

Windows is one of the most popular operating systems in the world. It offers numerous enterprise applications for both mobile and desktop computers. MS Office applications like Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, and others are a few that power Windows mobile devices significantly.

The scope of hiring Windows mobile developers will continue in light of present trends and prospects. The major reasons for hiring Windows mobile developers for cross-platform applications based on the Windows operating system are mentioned below.

1. Unified Development Platform

Windows 10 is one of the powerful operating systems that offer the capabilities of the development of unified code for mobile, PCs, Xbox, HoloLens, and other futuristic products of Microsoft. The Universal Windows Platform allows the developers to develop cross-platform applications smoothly and effectively. The development time for Windows mobile applications is comparatively shorter due to the powerful tools, technologies, and support from Microsoft Corporation. The develop

2. Support of Powerful Technologies

Microsoft is one of the leading corporations in the field of information technology. The company has a wide range of powerful technologies that offer a comprehensive ecosystem for the development of the cross-platform application. Among such powerful technologies VB.Net, C++, C#, SQL Server, SQLite, LINQ, and others a few to name. They offer a smooth and effective software development ecosystem from backend to the frontend and database integration.

3. Lucrative Gaming Market

The global size of the gaming market was about $148.8 billion in 2019 powered by a gigantic 2.5 billion gamers across the world. A large number of those games are developed by the most powerful computer programming languages like C++, C#, Java, and others. Windows mobile app development is powered by C++ and C# technologies, which offer great capabilities in developing powerful mobile gaming applications.

4. Moderate Development Cost

The average cost of Windows application development is moderate as compared to other platforms like iOS, Android, and others. Many studies suggest that the total cost of ownership TCO of Windows mobile app development is much lower than the other platforms. The reduced development cost plays a vital role in startups and SMB businesses while launching new mobile applications. Windows Mobile applications can be developed at a reasonable cost and launched with a shorter time.

5. Futuristic Wearable Market

The wearables powered by the Augmented Reality AR and Virtual Reality VR technologies are expected to rock the future of the technology. The launch of Microsoft HoloLens is one of such wearables whose future will be very bright. Many upcoming wearable projects will increase the demand for next-generation applications.

Final Takeaway

All major business processes and activities like marketing, sales, advertisement, interactive shopping, real-time shopping incentives will be powered by next-generation mobile applications. Without next-generation mobile applications, no business can thrive in the fiercely competitive and technology-oriented online marketplace.