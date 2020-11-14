6 Ways Cloud Computing Has Improved Online Gambling 

Cloud computing is a great way to store data on remote resources, that can be accessed from almost every device. Many fields, and of course, the online casinos, found it very useful and implemented it in their work the first moment they were able to do that. It brings a lot of benefits, and fast processing, speed of the games, and saving physical space in the headquarters are just a few of them. This looks very simple for the users because they only need to access the address, but the truth is that there are a lot of servers, databases, and machines behind it. During the years, when our needs became bigger, the companies that provide Internet services also needed to improve the way they work. Having a proper server, and computing system, is an expensive investment, and also requires hiring a few people who will work in shifts, to cover everything.

But, luckily, there are some companies that are dedicated to selling cloud server space, so the users can buy it, without having to install all the equipment in their offices or hire new people, which is a huge expense for the companies. Instead, they are signing up for a cloud computing plan, store everything they need there, and provide a great service to their target audience.

The second topic that is important for this article is online gambling. It’s a fact that every day, it becomes more and more popular, and the people want to try new games, as they are looking for the right one that will bring them a nice prize. But, in order to become bigger, these online places should also consider cloud computing as the most optimal option, worth the money. For example, riverslot.net have already implemented this technology, and according to their website, it works great, allowing them to have a countless number of active users, and also, to let the new ones register and play all the games they provide.

But, how this system helped casinos to get better?

1. It’s a “game-changer”

Cloud computing is helping online casinos to be up to date with recent technologies, without having to invest in expensive hardware. Also, it provides great game performance, no matter what type of device the player is using. This really changes the game, in the literal meaning of the phrase, because the clouds are letting the developers and casino owners manage the data better, and meet all the privacy requirements, but at the same time, to provide a great service to the customers.

2. Cloud computing gives more freedom

Since online gambling is not allowed everywhere, many people are not able to access these websites, especially when the server is located in their country. But, thanks to these clouds, more players are able to join the casinos, instead of using the VPN option. The gambling websites who want to attract more active players are embracing both technologies, just to make sure nothing can stop them from becoming bigger than they are now.

3. Faster data and information exchange

This is crucial for almost every similar service, that should process the results and data faster. For example, when someone plays slots or roulette online, the system should list the results immediately, and relocate the virtual money. That requires really fast processing and data exchange, and cloud computing is allowing us to see those results immediately. Also, when the casinos have some special offers for the players, they want to inform all of them at the same moment, which also needs a strong data exchange in the back end. The simplest answer lays exactly in the cloud servers.

4. Big data sharing

Knowing that more and more people are signing up for gambling websites, the need to share and store big data increased through time, especially during the lockdowns earlier this year. Cloud computing is allowing these platforms to be optimized and flexible to the users’ needs. Also, it stores big data that is needed for analytics, targeting, betting suggestions, and increasing the overall user experience, even when they have huge spikes in the traffic.

5. The whole business is going smoother than usual

Cloud systems have optimal support behind them, and at the first moment some alert shows up, they can react immediately, and fix everything. That’s more time saving than calling your provider, waiting for them to diagnose the error, and find a way to resolve it. Many websites lose a lot of traffic when something like that happens. That doesn’t mean that the cloud computing system is perfect, but it surely works much better than the hardware solutions.

6. It’s good for the company’s finances

This doesn’t mean it’s cheap, but it’s a more budget-friendly option than installing the hardware in your headquarters and hiring people to provide customer support 24/7. So, together with saving money, it saves a lot of space too. Sometimes, if you sign a contract for a few years in advance, it may come even cheaper than you initially planned. At the same time, it will save you a lot of nerves, because all the problems are usually resolved quickly, so the users won’t lose traffic and money.

When you own an online casino, you must think about everything, especially how to provide a great service to your customers, but also how to save enough money, monitor the gambling process, detect the mistakes, and look for collaborations that will bring more games, and expand the offer. We all want to get bigger in our business, especially when we own it. That’s the reason why you need to plan your expenses in advance and see which options work the best for your budget. Cloud computing offers a lot of benefits for almost every professional field or business it can be implemented. Those benefits cover different fields of work, and it’s always good to know that you can save enough space and money, and still offer something exceptional for your users and customers – which is your priority, even when you own a legit online gambling website.