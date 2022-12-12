Can I Do a Diploma in Agriculture After the 10th?

Obtaining a certificate in agriculture entails a thorough study of agricultural science that will impart to the aspirant the scientific theories supporting higher crop yields. This post is the best ideal for you if you intend to follow agriculture as soon as you finish your 10th-grade education. Everything regarding the Diploma in Agriculture after Class 10 has been covered here, including eligibility, admissions, curriculum, advantages, and scope.

A diploma in agriculture has seen rapid growth recently and is expected to be one of the in-demand agriculture courses. Read on to know more about Diploma in Agriculture After the 10th.

What Is a Diploma in Agriculture?

To increase crop output and develop tools to make crop planting and harvesting easier for farmers, agricultural science is researched and mastered.

The course covers topics such as field crops, introduction to soil science, greenhouse technology, crop physiology, the principles of agricultural engineering, and theories of agriculture and agronomy. Students may continue with this diploma after completing grade 10.

Can I Pursue a Diploma in Agriculture After the 10th?

Yes. Following class 10, you can start a Diploma in Agriculture program. Numerous universities that specialise in agricultural diploma programs are available.

Eligibility Criteria for Diploma in Agriculture

The eligibility criteria for Diploma in agriculture are that the students must have earned their class 10 diploma or its equivalent from a recognized board.

Entrance Exams for Diploma in Agriculture

Private universities such as Mansarovar Global University (MGU) provide admission in diploma in Agriculture on merit basics. To get admission in MGU, students need to score 50% aggregate marks in their 10th class. This 2 years program in MGU is totally merit based. Reservation for SC/ST, OBC and other reserved categories are as per state government rules. There is a 5% relaxation to the students of North East states including Sikkim/ Defense Personnel and their Dependents/ Wards of Kashmiri Migrants.

Future Scope and Demand for Diploma in Agriculture

A diploma in agriculture is one of the degrees with the broadest range of work options and higher education alternatives accessible to graduates.

Depending on their preferences, students will be able to locate the ideal course for further study or related jobs in their field. Whether a person chooses to work or pursue further study, a diploma in agriculture has many applications.

Job Profiles After Diploma in Agriculture

Agronomist: An agronomist makes suggestions for better harvesting practices, handles harvest-related issues, and aids in crop improvement. They encourage the development of farming methods that are more productive and successful. They do research, collect and examine samples, and solve challenging agricultural issues.

Agricultural Inspector: An agricultural inspector’s responsibilities also include keeping an eye on the calibre of the products produced and ensuring that all activities are carried out in line with the law and standards. They are also in charge of providing the equipment required for production.

Agricultural officer: Upholding the rules and ordinances governing agricultural activities in local and state governments is one of an agricultural officer’s responsibilities. They must ensure that everything is carried out by the law and the norms.

An agricultural engineer: is in charge of finding solutions to problems, such as the types and efficiency of equipment, environmental difficulties, storage problems, and so forth.

Job Prospects and Salary

An agriculture professional will often start off making between INR 10,000 and 30,000.

However, when people gain experience, credentials, and skill sets, their compensation may rise over time, maybe from INR 30,000 to INR 80,000.

The more degrees and experience a candidate has, the better their chances are of getting a suitable compensation package.

Job Scope for Diploma in Agriculture

Numerous employment choices in the agricultural industry are available to those with an agriculture diploma. The agricultural diploma’s scope has rapidly increased in recent years when compared to other agriculture courses. Some of the best careers for recent graduates with an agricultural degree include the following:

An agriculturist,

An marketer,

A farm manager,

A producer of seeds,

An executive professor,

And a dairy plant manager

Areas of Recruitment for Diploma in Agriculture

Students interested have a wide variety of alternatives thanks to the diploma in agriculture college and courses.

The salary for a diploma in agriculture varied based on the graduate’s expertise and knowledge as well as prior experience applying for agricultural jobs. Several areas of recruiting for the Diploma in Agriculture program include the following:

Agricultural Plantations

Government Agricultural Firms

Private Agricultural Firms

Food Production Firms

Fertilizer Manufacturing Firms

Private Fertilizer Manufacturing Firms

Top Companies for Diploma in Agriculture

The following is a list of the top employers of Diploma in Agriculture holders:

National Seeds Corporation Limited

Abellon Agrisciences

NTN Agro Products

Fortier Agriculture

Grant Thornton

HGCA

Conclusion

