The Admission Process for MBA Programs

Are you planning to pursue an MBA degree after completing your graduation? If yes, it is very important for you to understand the admission process for MBA degree courses. There are many students who get confused after completing their graduation and struggle in following the admission process.

For such students, we bring a detailed blog, where they will get to know each bit of MBA programs and their admissions process.

Before proceeding, it is essential to understand the MBA degree. So let’s start with its basic introduction;

An MBA Degree Program

Master of Business Administration (MBA) is a two-year full-time post-graduate course offered in a plethora of specializations. The course is directed toward developing and improving business and management skills. Nowadays, MBA is considered to be an inevitable part of the corporate world and is also a very popular job-oriented professional degree. MBA has a very wide scope in the fields of Finance, Marketing, Media, Sales, Corporate, and so on.

Eligibility criteria for MBA

Candidates who have scored more than 50% in their undergraduate degree are eligible to apply for MBA. The selection process for each college can vary, depending on its Merit-Based selection or Entrance-Based selection. CAT, TISSNET, CMAT, GMAT, and ATMA are some of the entrance exams which assess the eligibility of candidates who wish to pursue an MBA.

Some of the top MBA colleges in India are listed below:

IIM Bangalore IIM Ahmedabad IIM Calcutta IIM Kozhikode IIM Indore IIM Lucknow Department of Management Studies, IIT Delhi

MBA Colleges in Jaipur

Jaipur hosts more than a hundred colleges offering MBAs and more than half of them are run by private institutions.

Arya Institute of Management, Jaipur is one of the most notable private MBA colleges in Jaipur. Students from different parts of the country, choose ARYA Group of Colleges to pursue their MBA degree program. Their placement drives are best to highlight because they have collaborated with India’s top leading companies which provide assured placement to all MBA students.

Arya Group of Institute

Arya Group of Colleges was established by the All India Arya Samaj Society for Higher & Technical Education in the year 1999 by the chairman Er. Shri T.K. Agarwal. It is a group of four private colleges that specialize in Engineering, Management, and Pharmacy.

The colleges have been affiliated with Rajasthan Technical University (RTU), Rajasthan University of Higher Studies (RUHS), and Rajasthan University(RU). The colleges of Arya have been consistently ranked as the best MBA Colleges in India since their establishment in Jaipur. All the campuses are well equipped with the newest instructional and infrastructural facilities with the environment to enable future professionals with the right set of knowledge and attributes.

Arya Institute of Management Education, Jaipur

Arya College of Management of Education is a private institution located in Jaipur, Rajasthan. It is affiliated with Rajasthan Technical University(RTU), Kota, and is approved by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). The institution is among the top technical and management colleges in Jaipur. It was established in the year 1999 and has been one of the top institutions offering management courses in Rajasthan.

Arya Institute of Management Education, Jaipur Quick Facts:

The campus spans up to 25 Acres at the prime locations of the state.

Candidates wishing to apply for an MBA must take the RMAT Exam.

The Rajasthan Management Aptitude Test (RMAT) is a State Level MBA Entrance Examination conducted by the Rajasthan Technical University every year.

The exam is conducted offline and has a duration of about 150 minutes.

The exam comprises 200 questions with no negative marking.

The college also accepts other Scores of exams such as CAT, XAT, SNAP, and so on.

Courses:

The college offers a Master in Business Administration (MBA) in four specializations; Marketing, Finance, IT, and Human Resources. The basic criteria for being eligible to apply is to have a bachelor’s degree with more than 50% aggregate marks and 45% for those belonging to SC/ST category. The tuition fee would amount up to 55,000/- per year. A caution deposit of 7,500/- needs to be paid which can be refundable.

Admissions Process

The admission process for MBA programs at ARYA Institute of Management is simple. You just need to follow the below-mentioned steps;

How to Apply?

Candidates applying for the MBA program must have completed their undergraduate in any discipline with an aggregate score of 50%.

The score must be more than 45% for those belonging to SCs/STs.

The eligible students must appear for the RMAT Entrance exam.

The selection of the required specializations shall be given based on the state counselling or management quota.

Placements:

Arya Institute of Management has a high placement rate with students being placed into companies offering packages of 5 lakhs and above that.

The companies also provide internships so that the students are accustomed to the job profile they are given.

Some of the well-known companies that provide jobs are Wipro, IBM, Hindustan Unilever, Indusind Bank, and so on.

Conclusion

Arya Institute of Management is located at Kukas in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The institution offers a single course on Masters of Business Administration (MBA) with specializations in Marketing, Finance, IT, and Human Resources.

The candidates who wish to apply for MBA are required to hold a graduate degree with up to 50% aggregate score, 45% in the case of SCs and STs. The candidates are also required to give the RMAT entrance exam. Scores of other entrances such as CAT, XAT, and SNAP are also accepted.

Students who have secured merit in their Class 12 examinations are given scholarships by the college. Scholarships for female students such as ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ are also given to waive their tuition fees. Other scholarships are exclusively given to those who require financial aid, SCs, and STs.

One can apply for RMAT through the official website of RTU. One must enter the necessary details and submit documents to be eligible for the exam and pay a sum of 1000/- to register for the exam.