Discover Chamonix Mont-Blanc by Paragliding – 2021 Guide

There are only a few things in life that can make you feel like you are alive. If you like adrenaline sports and if you want to feel real freedom then the topic of this article is for you.

Paragliding is a sport that is both scary and awesome at the same time. It is sometimes confused with base jumping, sky diving or wingsuit flying. Paragliding is a lot different than these and it generates a lot more adrenaline rush and adrenaline high. There is something hard to explain about paragliding and that is the reason most people like it so much.

If you want real excitement then you should pick an awesome location for paragliding, and the one that we recommend the most is Chamonix Mont-blanc. Paragliding is not just a sport and it shouldn’t be seen as only a way to get that adrenaline rush. With paragliding you can discover new heights, breath-taking views and landscapes, as well as create memories you will never forget.

Since we strongly recommend Chamonix Mont-Blanc, with a paraglider you will get to know the Mont-Blanc massif differently and from a whole other perspective. If you want to find out a bit more about this then you should hit this website, and you can thank us later.

Now, let’s get serious for a bit. We do understand that paragliding isn’t for everyone and that mountains like Mont-Blanc are a little bit intimidating for most, but as we said at the beginning, these two are just a few of the things that will make you feel free and alive. Most people search their whole life for that feeling and a good deal of them never lives to find it. These places and these activities have become widely available to the masse and people are rushing left and right to use them.

How many people around you can even praise by the fact that they went paragliding anywhere, let alone Chamonix Mont-blanc?! Well if you put aside your fears and lack of trust you can be the first of your friends to say you made it on and around Mont-blanc. If you are scared of paragliding – don’t. This thing is safe when you are in a hands of a truly experienced pilot, and those don’t lack in France. Those that already tried paragliding and know the ropes can fly by themselves while those unexperienced can have a tandem fly session with a pro that will show them the best and the most breath-taking places around Mont-Blanc.

Now when we talk about visiting Chamonix Mont-blanc and doing a paragliding session there we don’t mean that you will be transported up that easily and just have a swift fly down, no. The beauty of all of this is the fact you have to climb up to a certain point which you will use and paraglide from. If it seems a bit overwhelming for you, don’t be scared because it isn’t. There will be groups of people climbing the Mont-Blanc meaning you will never be alone, there will be fun and giggles up. The plus side of the climb is that you will appreciate the gliding session more after because it will give you an entirely new perspective on the entire trip.

What you will see and feel during the climb is nothing compared to the beauty and views you will see while paragliding on top of the mountain.

Now that we scared you with the climb up the mountain let us ease you down, Aiguille du Midi is a 3.842-metre-tall mountain in the Mont Blanc massif and it is very easily accessible by cable cart from the valley in Chamonix. This is the most popular tourist attraction and of course, it will make things easy for those coming here without any climbing experience. Those who want to climb can, of course, but for all the rest cable cars will get you on top of the mountain where you can paraglide around or even down to the Chamonix. One thing that we didn’t fool around with is the fact that while you cable car up to the Aiguille du Midi you will have an awesome view of the massif but it will be nothing compared to what you will see when you paraglide.

Paragliding is a very nice way to see, feel and familiarize yourself with the surroundings, wherever you might be. Since it is a specific way to fly around, you will not be zipping away or descending at great speeds, no. Paragliding is more elegant and more soothing than any other form of “flying”. In some cases, you will be going so slow that it will feel like running speeds, in other cases, you will find yourself so close to the ground, the tip of the mountain or so close to the mountainside you can touch it. These are all the feelings that will make your adrenaline jump all over and it will stick in your brain so hard that you will want to do it again, ASAP!

Tourist paragliding and sport paragliding are not the same, so forget all about those stunts and twirls in the air because this is not what you came for. You will get a pilot that knows what he/she is doing, you will be riding in tandem you can simply relax, enjoy the flight and soak up every image that hits your brain. This is most definitely the holiday or a treat to yourself that you will never forget.

After all, you are in France and when you are done with mountains and paragliding, you can head into the country, drink some good wines, eats some great food and enjoy your life. If you opt to stay in the mountain and Chamonix then you can go skiing or mountain climbing. All in all, it’s a well-rounded place and there is not a thing you will wish that it can’t provide.

Be bold, visit France, visit the Chamonix, Mont-Blanc massif and experience what very few people in life ever will. Be brave and allow yourself to feel the breeze on your cheeks some 3.842 meters in the air. It will change your view on life in a heartbeat.