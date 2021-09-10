How to Download a Video From TikTok on My Phone – 2021 Guide

Since we are living in a day and age when social media are a big part of how we inform ourselves on various topics, it’s safe to presume that billions of people from all over the world have at least one of these. At the same time, some have all of them. These platforms are used for a wide array of different reasons.

They can be used for business, entertainment, informing, and many more reasons. When you take a look at all of those who are available, you will see that not all of them are as popular as many would presume. Instead, some of them can be described as a project that didn’t manage to attract enough interest. Sure, the most popular ones are Facebook and Instagram.

Besides them, a lot of people are using Snapchat. However, one of these platforms has established itself as one of the big players on, let’s say, the market. We are talking about TikTok. It is a China-based platform that has popularized a certain form of content. We are talking about specially made short videos. Since this is the form used by content creators, it is safe to presume many people would like to download them.

Now, let’s take a look at some of the ways you can download these videos to your mobile device. Without further ado, let’s take a look at some of these.

1. Online Downloaders

The first method we would like to talk about is using an online downloader. We are talking about a website you can insert a link into and download the video to your mobile device. Thankfully, you will see there are many of these to choose from. Still, it needs to be said that not all of them can be described as a good option for you. There are many factors you need to take into consideration when choosing the one.

But mostly, we are talking about the quality of resolution. You will see that many of these will offer you an option to download it in a certain resolution but fail to deliver that particular quality. If you are interested in downloading these videos this way, and you are looking for a proper solution, be sure to take a look at qload.info. We are sure you will find it both effective and useful.

2. Download as a GIF

If you have watched at least one of these videos, you will know that they are short enough to be GIFs. That’s why it is important to say you can download them in this format. You can be sure that opting for this format will require much less space on your storage. At the same time, the quality will be just as you want it to be. Downloading these videos in this format is as easy as it can be.

The thing you need to do is to select an option to share a video. Alongside the options that will let you share it across all the social media platforms, you will have an option to download it. The same goes both for iOS and Android devices. After all, if you share any of these videos as a GIF through messenger apps like Viber or WhatsApp, you can easily download them manually from the chat.

3. Basic Download

The next method we would like to talk about is a basic download. The app itself will offer you a chance to download them through a built-in download button. When you do that, the video you have downloaded with be located in your device’s storage. As you can presume, the only way you can open it is through apps you use to play movies or TV shows. Thankfully, there are a lot of options you can find on the Apple Store or Google Play.

Also, it needs to be said that sharing a video from TikTok videos means they will be sent as a video, not as a link. Therefore, you will have a chance to download them manually through chat in any messenger you have opted for. The case is pretty much the same as when you download them as a GIF. Without any doubt, we are talking about an easy way that will not take too much of your time. Be sure to try it out.

Possible Copyright Problem

Before you decide you want to download a particular video, you should think about whether this is something you should do. The reason is quite simple. You can have a problem with copyright. Even the guideline provided by the developers of this app prescribes that sharing and sending content that violates someone’s rights is not allowed.

That’s why there is a possibility for you to be held accountable for sharing some of the content. The commonest way this happens is when someone shares certain content and markets it as its own. Basically, earning money from someone else’s content. We are sure you wouldn’t like someone to use your content for earning money. So, we would strongly recommend you check the availability of the content before you use it.

In case you are interested in sharing a particular video, you should make sure that it has a watermark, which shows who is responsible for its creation. That way you will protect yourself from copyright issues and the owner from losing the revenue its content generates. Not only that you should include it, make sure it is visible enough. That way, you will prevent any problems from happening to you.

The Bottom Line

As you can see, downloading a video from TikTok is not something that will require a lot of time and effort on your behalf. Here, you can take a look at three different methods you can perform this action quite easily. Also, we’ve mentioned that you should respect the boundaries imposed by the copyright guidelines written by TikTok’s management. Just downloading content is not something they will consider proper and you can face some problems. Be sure to read this part carefully.