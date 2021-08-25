7 Helpful Ways to Treat a Thyroid Condition

The fascinating thing about the thyroid is that it’s a small gland in the neck but it serves a vital purpose.

In short, your thyroid produces hormones that help in many body functions. These hormones are responsible for metabolism and if they don’t work properly, it’s said you have developed a thyroid condition.

Also, while these diseases are lifelong, they are manageable with treatment and lifestyle changes.

Let’s take a look at some of the helpful ways you can use to treat a thyroid condition.

1. Hormone Replacement Meds

Depending on the type of thyroid condition you have, you may need certain medications to manage it.

In the case of hypothyroidism, the standard treatment your doctor will suggest is hormone replacement therapy.

You need hormone replacement when your thyroid doesn’t produce enough hormones. The treatment involves the use of synthetic hormones to boost your hormone reserves.

On the other hand, if you’ve been diagnosed with Hyperthyroidism, your doctor may suggest anti-thyroid medications to suppress hormone production.

Other common medical treatment options include radioactive iodine and surgery.

2. Vitamins

Vitamins play a vital role in the body’s general wellbeing. People who lack sufficient amounts of certain vitamins, are usually at a higher risk of developing certain disorders.

You may be wondering whether thyroid conditions have anything to do with low levels of specific vitamins in the body.

There isn’t a clear-cut answer as researchers are still looking into this for possible connections.

However, some studies have found low levels of certain vitamins in patients with thyroid diseases. For instance, vitamin D deficiency has been found in patients with autoimmune diseases.

A much clearer connection between thyroid conditions and vitamins is their effect on B vitamins. Low levels of hormones caused by underactive thyroid can decrease levels of vitamin B12 and B1.

As a patient with thyroid disease, it’s important to maintain a close eye on your vitamin levels, especially vitamin Bs and vitamin D, to help you manage the symptoms of your illness.

How to get vitamin D

There are two ways to stock up on vitamin D: through sun exposure and supplements. Your body can make vitamin D on its own, all you have to do is expose your skin to a few minutes of sunlight regularly.

How to get the B vitamins

B vitamins are available in supplements but you can get them naturally by eating certain foods such as:

Legumes (peas, lentils, beans)

Dark green vegetables (kale, spinach, broccoli)

WHole grains (brown rice, bulgur, oatmeal)

Eggs

Red and white meat

Dairy products

3. Nuts

Nuts have always been rich in nutrients and minerals that can treat a range of health issues.

Two of those vital minerals are selenium and iron. These particular minerals promote healthy thyroid function.

The good news is that most nuts contain one or both of these minerals to varying degrees.

Here are some of the nuts to eat frequently to help treat your condition:

Cashews

Almonds

Brazil nuts

Hazelnuts

Pumpkin seeds

Macadamia nuts

4. Ginger

Considering thyroid illnesses require lifelong care to stay healthy and manage symptoms, the less you depend on medications the better in the long run.

For this reason, natural remedies offer solutions that won’t take a toll on your body. Like herbal treatments, you’ll find that certain foods have similar healing properties. In this, it’s ginger.

Ginger is oftentimes ignored but it’s an effective home remedy for many health problems. The spice contains essential minerals such as magnesium, which can help fight inflammation.

The inflammation of the thyroid gland is common in thyroid conditions and can happen when hormones are too low or too high in the bloodstream.

You may use ginger as a spice in food but it’s even better when you brew tea from it.

5. Herbal Remedies

One of the big problems when it comes to thyroid conditions is dealing with their symptoms.

Fortunately, medical marijuana can be a great solution. Veriheal shares some of their top recommended cannabis strains for dealing with thyroid conditions here.

The cannabinoids in cannabis can interact naturally with the body’s endocannabinoid system. This allows cannabis to offer relief to many of the symptoms of these types of diseases.

For instance, cannabis can help fight off inflammation of the thyroid when consumed.

Some of the symptoms that cannabis can relieve are:

Fatigue

Irritability

Insomnia

Anxiety and depression

Pain

Nausea and vomiting

6. Workouts

A thyroid disorder will often have a negative effect on your workout routine because they affect your body’s rate of metabolism.

However, what you may not know is that with proper care and consultation with your doctor, working out can help you manage your condition.

Here are some health benefits you can get from exercising that will help you manage your condition better.

Energy boost

An underactive thyroid, also known as hypothyroidism, may often leave you tired due to low amounts of hormones and poor metabolism. However working out is a natural way of boosting energy levels.

Anxiety and depression

You may develop anxiety and depression as a result of these conditions. Regular exercise is known to release endorphins in the body. Endorphins help in relieving tension and lifting up moods.

Bone strength

An overactive thyroid has a negative impact on bone density. For this reason you should take advantage of working out as it boosts bone strength and formation.

7. Quality Sleep

Stress is a huge problem when it comes to dysfunctional thyroids. There are suggestions that it may contribute to the development of conditions in the first place.

Considering sleep has a direct impact on your levels of stress, anxiety, and depression, it’s essential that you establish a healthy sleep pattern.

Conclusion

When left untreated, thyroid conditions can lead to cardiovascular issues.

But thyroid problems themselves can be treated and managed with medications and lifestyle changes.

Remember that hormonal balance is essential in maintaining normal bodily functions, something that these disorders disrupt.

So take your meds, eat foods rich in the necessary vitamins, maintain a workout routine, and don’t cut down on sleep. These things will help your body maintain hormonal balance.