Get the Hair Regrowth Service from Specialists

Hair loss can drastically alter an individual’s look and have a substantial impact on their general self-esteem. Over-the-counter hair-restoration solutions frequently fall short and can create unpleasant side effects.

Fortunately, platelet-rich plasma (PRP) micro-needling provides men and women with a noninvasive hair restoration option that stimulates natural hair growth. You can now get the full head of hair you’ve always wanted. But if you want something better and long-term, Labelle offers hair regrowth treatment that is available in the best possible price.

Hair Regrowth Therapy

It is a class of therapies that nourish the scalp and hair follicles in order to promote natural hair growth. At Labelle, we exclusively offer a full line of regrowth topical solutions. These products treat scalp damage, minimize shedding, prevent additional hair loss, and are packed with vitamins and minerals that your scalp requires to promote healthy hair development.

Performing PRP Treatment

PRP, commonly known as Platelet Rich Plasma, is a non-invasive hair regrowth procedure. In this case, we use the patient’s own blood to stimulate new hair growth. PRP is a treatment that uses your own platelets to deliver concentrated growth factors. It will also function on a variety of other bioactive proteins aimed at boosting hair growth.

Some Benefits of PRP Treatment from Labelle

1. Completely Non-Invasive Hair Restoration

There are various options for re-growing hair. However, transplants and other surgeries can be difficult and unpleasant. PRP injections allow you to receive treatments in the comfort of your own home, without the need for invasive procedures or a lengthy recovery period.

2. Treating Inside Out

One of the most significant advantages of PRP therapy for hair loss is that it treats the underlying source of your problems. Stimulating dormant hair follicles encourages hair growth both now and in the future. You may relax knowing that your results will look perfectly natural because it is all your own hair that is growing.

3. Individualized Treatments

Micro-needling with PRP therapy for hair loss is entirely personalized, as opposed to one-size-fits-all hair restoration options. Our dermatologist will assess your hair loss and develops a tailored treatment plan to offer you the best cosmetic result. Whether you have receding hairlines, thinning hair, or balding, your PRP treatment plan is tailored to your unique hair needs.

4. Convenient

PRP therapy for hair loss is simple, painless, and handy because there is no downtime and no incisions. There is no need to miss work or plan for a lengthy recovery. A normal treatment session lasts approximately 45 minutes. You can set your timing with us and we will make sure that the treatment gets complete without any delay.

Enjoy your New and Strong Hair at Labelle

At Labelle, we recognize how important it is to keep your natural hair as long as possible. We are here to help you to get strong hair using our cutting-edge hair regrowth solutions. As the hair restoration experts in Labelle, we are committed to providing tailored service to fit your specific requirements.

Our experts will perform a full scalp and hair analysis and give you with hair regeneration treatment solutions to assist you achieve your objectives. Our service is spread over different cities including Vizag, Telengana, Chennai, Bangalore, and other places of South India.