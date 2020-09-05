8 Things to Look For When Hiring New Employees in 2020

No matter if you a new business owner or if you have been one for quite some time, the process of hiring new employees can be daunting, time-consuming, as well as stressful for you. However, there are some things that you can do, all of which will make the entire hiring process easier, less time-consuming, and less stressful.

Now you might be wondering – what things will make it easier? Well, luckily for all of you that need to hire new employees for their company, this article can help you quite a lot. Let’s take a closer look at the 8 things you should look for and consider when looking for new people that will work in your company:

Can They Work Long-Term?

When hiring new individuals for your business, you won’t want to hire someone that does not have the potential to work long-term. Why you might ask? Well, you’ll need to train them which will take a portion from your budget, and hiring someone that will stay in your company for a few months means that you’ll lose money.

For example, a potential employee that has a graduate degree and/or several certifications means that they probably like learning new things and growing their knowledge in different fields, hence, you can look at them as a long-term employee. When interviewing a potential candidate, ensure that you ask about their past and education.

Are They Passionate And Driven?

You should definitely look for individuals that are passionate and driven – which you’ll easily notice while interviewing them. Individuals that love what they do will usually stay with one business for a longer time than people who only do what they do for getting a paycheck.

Are They Willing to Put Their Knowledge And Skills to Action?

You might be required to ask the individual to complete a certain project or task, especially if you want to ensure that they can actually utilize the skills they have. You’ll want someone who is good at solving different issues, who is prepared to work in a team, as well as to work in difficult and stressful situations.

So, when you are interviewing, you’ll want to ensure that they fit into your company in two ways. Firstly, think about whether or not they fit into the position they are applying for based on their skills, knowledge, and overall capabilities needed to complete a certain task or project.

Second, you’ll want to consider if they fit your company, which means that you might want to think about how they personally fit into the company’s culture and working environment. Doing so will ensure that they are successful at what they are doing, as well as if they will work well with the rest of your workforce.

Do You Need to Perform Background Checks?

In order to ensure that you do not hire someone with a criminal record – which is incredibly important for the public sector – you might want to perform a background check. Luckily for you, there are various businesses such as instantcheckmate.com that will provide you with such information.

Before you opt for doing a background check, you might want to ask the potential candidate about whether or not they have a criminal record. Why? Well, first of all, you can ensure that they are telling the truth, and secondly, they might explain the situation a bit better, hence, even if they do have a record, you can consider hiring them.

Can They Work in a Team?

No matter if your company is small-, medium-, or large-scale, if you have more than 15 employees, you need to guarantee that the candidate can function well with his or her colleagues. So, you’ll want to ask about whether or not they can work in a team, as well as what environment they prefer – which means that you should ask them if they are a team player or a lone wolf.

Are They Good at Communicating With Other People And Clients?

In every single company all over the world, communication is the key. Without it, you might be doomed. Hence, it is crucial for you to check whether or not the candidate is responsive, whether they are good at conveying different ideas, as well as if they are a good listener. All of these things can be figured out during the interview and check out the cover letter – if it is well-written it is a good indication of developed communication skills.

Do You Like Him or Her?

You will be working with the candidate, which is why you should think about whether or not you actually like them. What should you consider? Well, check if they are friendly, if they have no problems with sharing details about their past and previous working experience, as well as if they are planning on staying with your business for a longer time. Basically, you should be looking for someone that you could be friends with and that will be your loyal ‘partner’ when dealing with different projects, tasks, and of course, people.

It is Not All About Being Serious

It is not about the individual being professional and serious. In fact, hiring someone that has a funny side won’t only mean that they can work with other people, but, they’ll also contribute to creating a working environment that is fun and relaxed, and it might mean that they will bond with your other workers faster.

Conclusion

As you can see, there is a wide range of things that you’ll need to consider and look for when searching for new people to hire. Not only will the things mentioned above make it less time-consuming, but it will also make it less stressful and daunting for everyone involved in the hiring process.

So, now that you are aware of the things you’ll need to look for, you should really not waste any more of your time – after all time is money. Instead, you’ll want to go back to the beginning of the article, determine what you’ll need to look for, and then start searching for new employees that will help your business thrive.