How Popular is Horse Race Betting in Balkan Countries?

The gambling industry has a long history, and some models are popular for a long time. While we can a lot of modern ways to bet or play all sorts of casino games, betting on horse races still attracts a lot of people.

This sport is popular since ancient times, and it is unique when we compare it with some modern types. However, when it comes to betting, some elements remain the same, such as the luck needed to win, along with the need to read various statistics, and check different factors that could affect the race, and help you to determine the potential winner.

Also, we can notice the big difference when it comes to the popularity of this sport around the world. It is very popular in United States, Australia, France, Dubai, and many other countries. However, things are different when it comes to Balkan countries. In this article, we are going to introduce you to available horse races in the Balkan region and how attractive it is to people who live there.

Available Events in Balkan Countries

When it comes to Balkan countries, maybe there are no big tournaments like in some western countries, but there are some attractive events. In Serbia, you can visit Belgrade Hypodrom, Zobnatica, and Bogatic, which are the places where big tournaments are held. Croatia has the most popular events in Zagreb, Polaca, and Sinj. The things are similar in Bulgaria as well, where there is also a lot of room for improvements. The best places there are Bourgas and Plovdiv.

Greece is the only country in the region where this sport is on a higher level, and you can have a chance to attend some bigger tournaments there. The most popular place is called Markopoulo. When it comes to Romania, the most popular event there is in Bucharest, where you can watch some of the finest Arabian breeds competing. The situation is the same in other countries, with only several tournaments held each year, and most of them have lower status.

A Lot of Space for improvement

As we already mentioned, this sport is not so popular among people in Balkan countries. There are several reasons for that. For instance, these countries are not investing enough in the development of hypoderms, and education of people about this sport. Also, it is related to the habits of people there. The most popular sports for betting are soccer, tennis, and basketball. People love these sports, especially soccer. In that matter, they assume that the changes can be much higher to win when you are familiar with some sport, which is true.

Therefore, proper promotion of horse racing is crucial for a better position, and more people will become interested in visiting these events, and place bets as well. The poor infrastructure is also a big factor. The standard is much lower than in western countries, while horses and additional equipment can cost a lot of money. That is the reason for many people to choose some other hobbies and sports. Countries should invest more in new hypoderms and promotion of this sport. That is the best way to improve the status of their jockeys in the world.

Benefits of Betting on Horse Races

First of all, it is simple to choose the horse and a tournament. The system is different from common sports today. Also, you don’t need to bet only on the winner because there are systems where you can tip on the first few competitors as well. Besides that, you can choose the favorite, and follow its performances in different tournaments to check how it could perform in the following games.

Moreover, betting on live games can be especially exciting, especially when it comes to shorter races. You can see a lot of people cheering their favorites. In most cases, the race lasts only around three minutes. Aside from betting on live races, you can also choose to bet online, which provides you with improved flexibility. A lot of online betting sites offer a great selection of tournaments from all over the world. Therefore, if you are an enthusiast, you can keep track of all races, and have much better chances to make a profit.

How to Improve Chances When Betting?

Many strategies are the same as with any other events. Therefore, proper analysis is crucial to determine which horse has the best chances of winning the following race. Also, there is a wide selection of bets, and you should learn more about these odds. Also, you can combine different events as well, which can improve the amount that you can win.

That is also the same as with standard betting on soccer and other games. Moreover, paying attention to your budget is necessary since it will help you to avoid excessive losses. Another great thing is that some betting sites offer a possibility to combine horse racing with other sports, which can be a great way to select favorites in different sports, and improve chances for a win.

Conclusion

Even though there are many websites available in Balkan countries, where people can choose from a wide selection of races from all over the world, the fact is that it has low popularity. People rather choose more popular sports since they got used to watching those events and they are more familiar with the best teams, their positions, and other factors. However, there is room for development, which can make things different in the future.

Higher investments can bring better racers and more attractive events, which will create better status in public, and people might start watching these events more often. That will affect the popularity of gambling as well. When it comes to current trends, horse racing is in a much lower position when compared to other sports.