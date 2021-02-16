How to Create User Interest During the Winter Holiday Season? – 2021 Guide

New Year is a great time for both buyers and sellers. Already in early November, shopping malls and online stores preen themselves before the New Year’s sales. In the case of gifts, it is interesting that when buying the product itself is often not important, everything is decided by the atmosphere and packaging.

So how do companies lead communities and interact with audiences during the New Year holidays? We analyzed their communities and found out:

Most often, companies use posts with an atmospheric picture or a joke that help create a New Year’s mood for customers and give gift ideas for their loved ones.

Holiday publications of companies and brands

Also, give different tips and ideas for celebrating the New Year. For example, popular publications with recipes for drinks and sweets are a great idea, even if the business is not related to food. And, of course, the most common are posts with gift ideas: the company simply creates a list with different examples and includes its products.

Comparison of the activity followers on New Year’s holidays

Humorous word game post came out as the best idea for posts. They also actively interact with followers in the comments, not only communicating and playing games, but also collecting valuable ideas for advertising.

We can conclude that it is important not to leave users alone for a long time, and then unexpectedly hold a contest at the end of the year, but to collect opinions and ideas constantly.

Companies are trying hard to create an atmosphere of comfort and celebration using playlists of music. Many are looking for Christmas songs and these records are gaining maximum likes. A good playlist has a positive effect on engagement.

Companies actively conduct contests, give discounts or gifts. One of the most popular types of contests that can be found in almost any community is a request to follow and share with friends to win a prize. The winner is randomly selected.

Popular polling posts that allow you to find out the opinion of customers about the product, New Year’s mood and readiness for the celebration.

You can independently analyze brand communities by doing research on Instagram, study popular publications to take note of ideas.

In general, users are most attracted to publications that carry some kind of value. So followers will be happy to participate in the competition, smile at a good joke and even try to bake a cake according to your recipe.

The main thing is to pay attention to your audience, carefully monitor the most popular content, and your SMM strategy on holidays will bring excellent results.

Encourages follower response

You have to realize that your activity on social networks is beneficial, but at the same time, you’re not protected from negative reviews and comments. And instead of avoiding this, on the contrary, you should encourage such reviews. This is a great way to find out what customers think, get feedback on products and services, and then improve them or invent new ones.

You can use hashtags like #AskMe or Q&A in real-time on Twitter, where you can discuss a wide variety of topics with your followers. And here you can use a social approach rather than an advertising one, which leads to very devoted and involved followers.

Popularity on social networks is available not only for global entrepreneurs with millions of followers. Try following the ideas we gave you and use these techniques to engage your followers.

Most of the shared links are ignored

Keep in mind that 59% of the links that are shared on social networks are ignored. These links, which users of social networks share with each other, but no one clicks, help determine trends and that that is no longer in fashion.

The satirical news site Science Post published a meaningless text with the headline: “Research: 70% of Facebook users comment, reading only the title of a scientific article.” This post was shared by 43,000 people – a comical confirmation of the statement of scientists.

Later, confirming this phenomenon of the dissemination of information on social networks, computer scientists at Columbia University and the French National Institute conducted a study, which revealed that 59% of shared links were not clicked. In other words, users retweet the news without reading at all.

To keep in mind

Worse is, these mindless users define common political and cultural agendas.

“People are ready to share the article, but don’t read it,” says co-author of the study, Arnaud Lehaut. “This is typical of modern information consumption. People form their opinions based on the summary or summary of the summary, without making any effort to dig deeper.”

To confirm, Lehaut and other scientists have put together two databases: tweets, with links to five news publications and the number of clicks on them. Cleaned and comparing these two figures, they got the scheme of development trends in Twitter, according to which it is clear that ” the viral news” many retweets, but not necessarily read.

Another interesting discovery is that clicked links are found not in news resources, but in ordinary users even after several days after the release.

Conclusion

It is important to recognize the danger of the habit of sharing without reading – a habit that explains so much about the trash pit, which is Internet culture. This also includes the growth of defiant headlines with meaningless content, the transformation of traditional media into BuzzFeed, and the hoax of content. And no hint of intellectual discourse around a controversial or complex issue.

This post was inspired by the mockery of scientists over the increase in incomprehensible, distorted or fictitious garbage that people naively and gleefully spread all over the Internet. In The Science Post, Professor and Doctor of Science writes “it hurts to see how bad the information is transferred in this way”.

Unfortunately for them – and indeed, for all of us – this practice is not going to disappear.