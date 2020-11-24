Kratom Leaves: Medicinal Plants That Have Psychotropic Effects – 2020 Review

What exactly are kratom leaves and how do they affect the body?

Not everyone knows about kratom, even though it is often used in West Kalimantan. Kratom is a type of tree found in several countries in Southeast Asia, including Malaysia, Myanmar, and Thailand.

Kratom has the Latin name Mitragyna speciosa, from the Rubiaceae family. In Indonesia, it is known as purik leaf or ketum. It has long been used as a pain reliever herbal medicine. It can be eaten raw, brewed as a tea, or turned into kratom capsules, tablets, powders, and liquids. However, recently kratom has begun to be abused as a drug because of its effects similar to opium and cocaine.

Effects of kratom leaves on the body

Usually, chewing raw kratom leaves is done to produce energy as if you consume caffeine. Or as a traditional medicine for various diseases, such as diarrhea to treat pain in the body.

In low doses, kratom leaves can provide a stimulant effect. Besides, kratom leaves can make a person feel more energized, more alert, and happy. The main active ingredients of kratom are the alkaloids mitragynine and 7-hydroxy mitragynine which have been shown to provide analgesic, anti-inflammatory, and muscle relaxant effects.

No wonder kratom leaves are often used to relieve symptoms of fibromyalgia, stress intolerance, and pain which is usually characterized by body aches, difficulty sleeping, and fatigue.

However, if kratom is consumed in high doses, around 10 to 25 grams, it can provide sedative effects such as narcotics. The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) says consuming excess kratom leaves can cause psychotic symptoms and psychological addiction.

Dangers of misuse of kratom leaves

1. Addiction

It can occur when kratom leaves are used regularly for a certain period. If kratom consumption is stopped after an addiction, it can trigger withdrawal or withdrawal symptoms, including muscle and bone pain, tremors, nausea, fatigue, colds, mood swings, hallucinations, delusions, insomnia, and even depression.

2. Negative interactions when mixed with other drugs

Because the forms of processed kratom vary, for example, capsules, tablets, powder, or liquid, kratom can easily be combined with other drugs or mixtures. The DEA states that mixing kratom with other psychoactive substances can be dangerous because it can cause negative interactions with one another, including seizures.

3. Possible overdose

There are many kratom products sold without a description of the recommended dosage, increasing the risk of overdose. Symptoms of a kratom overdose include lethargy, tremors, nausea, delusions, and hallucinations. Also, using high doses of kratom for a long time can cause liver damage and kidney failure.

Legality

Kratom has been included in the list of New Psychoactive Substances (NPS) by the National Narcotics Agency (BNN) Laboratory. It’s just that kratom has not been included in the Minister of Health Regulation Number 13 of 2014. Even though it has been included in the NSP, the circulation of kratom has not been regulated by law so its legality is still questionable. Even today, there are still many pros and cons regarding kratom, both in Indonesia and abroad.

Is kratom still safe to use as medicine?

The kratom controversy arises because of the side effects it causes. Continuous use of kratom can lead to addiction, anorexia, and insomnia. Even in low doses, kratom can cause side effects such as hallucinations and anorexia.

Researchers have confirmed the addictive nature of kratom. Researchers say that excessive use of kratom can cause problems with learning abilities, memory, and other cognitive abilities. Kratom dependence can also cause side effects such as nausea, sweating, tremors, insomnia, and hallucinations.

Because until now no regulations have been issued regarding kratom, especially regarding its distribution, impact, and use, Tanperlu has supervised its use in families because until now, kratom is still sold freely. Until now, the benefits of kratom are still medically questionable.

