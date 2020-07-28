5 Benefits of Listening to Ambient Radio in 2020

Ever since the dawn of man, we have enjoyed the presence of music. Even the most basic combination of sounds such as clashing rocks or wooden sticks together can be satisfying if done correctly. However, since those prehistoric times, a lot of things have changed. We do not use regular wooden sticks anymore, we have fully developed instruments that can create amazing sounds that can easily be turned into something even more enjoyable. Since we enjoy music so much, it made sense to develop a device that will be able to transmit these complicated sounds which we referred to as radio.

To make things even better, we started implementing radios in every home and every vehicle. So, when people would do even the most basic tasks such as driving, working from home, exercising, or whatever it is, they could just listen to the radio and relax.

However, these days, we have many other alternatives to the radio. Online streaming websites, applications, and smartphones make listening to music much easier and simpler. But, personally, I find that the process of finding an artist, a certain song, or creating a playlist can be bothersome.

This is why I believe that listening to an ambient radio is a much better alternative. You do not have to bother about picking the “right” artists or songs. Just press play and enjoy your time. If you are not convinced that this traditional style of listening to music is in any way good, here is a list of some of the benefits.

It can help you sleep

Many people would not make the connection that any kind of noise would help with falling asleep, but there are a lot of scientific facts that ambient music can actually help a person fall asleep easier and faster. If you are a person that has trouble falling asleep even when you are tired and you woke up early in the morning, maybe you should consider turning on the radio and putting on some ambient sounds.

And, you won’t have to worry about turning it off right before you fall asleep because leaving it on can help you achieve a better REM (rapid eye movement).

A great stress relief

In these modern times, many of us are constantly exposed to a lot of stressful situations which might be the cause of both mental and physical problems down the line. Things get even worse when you have to work on some complicated projects at work or if there is an exam session at school. Mentally preparing yourself for these events can be stressful.

Getting rid of this stress is never easy, but with the use of ambient radio, I think you can slowly help yourself finally relax. Keep in mind, turning on an ambient radio once a week will not be an amazing or magical remedy. You have to build a habit of turning it on every time you feel stressed or you have free time.

Helps with tinnitus

Recent studies have shown that more than 10 or 15% of the people in the world have experienced tinnitus or have chronic tinnitus. What exactly is tinnitus? Well, to put it simply, it is a perception of a ringing noise that it isn’t actually there. Although, it usually varies from person to person, sometimes, you might hear low-frequency humming or buzzing while others can hear high-frequency hissing and ringing.

Most people that suffer from tinnitus, do not exactly have trouble leaving their lives in a normal matter. Unfortunately, when a person with tinnitus finds themselves in a quiet room, that ringing noise becomes much more apparent and louder. This can be both annoying and can even be painful sometimes.

If you are a person that experiences this problem, ambient radio can help you relieve the symptoms of tinnitus. Since there is always some kind of sound in the background, your ears will listen to the ambient sounds instead of focusing on the ringing.

Improves concentration

When you are at work, at school, or at home trying to focus on finishing a certain task and you feel like you cannot build up the required concentration, you simply just give up and try another day or at least, later. This is one of the smartest ways to deal with such problems and with a lack of concentration, but the next time you sit down to deal with the task, I recommend trying to put some ambient radio in the background.

I know, you might think that more distractions are exactly what you do not want in those situations, but I believe that it can help you by improving your concentration. If this does not work for you, I would recommend changing to a different station such as ChilloutRadio, try lowering or increasing the volume. Play around a bit with the radio and find what works best for you.

It can boost creativity

For certain work or school tasks, you required concentration and I already covered that in the previous paragraph. But, when it comes to being creative, things might be a little bit more complicated. Putting on a bit of ambient music in your room once suddenly make your mind more creative, right? It won’t turn you into a Leonardo da Vinci, right? Well, of course not, but it may actually boost your creativity.

The problem with being creative is that you cannot exactly force your mind to start creating. Innovations and creations usually come subconsciously and when the mind is inspired or motivated. You also require a bit of calmness to let your mind do its work. The best way to achieve that level of calmness is by turning on the radio, putting on a station with ambient music and let your mind be free. Stop worrying about your family, your work in about everything else, and just let go of the stress.

As you can see, there are a lot of benefits to listening to ambient radio and there is no reason why you shouldn’t try this. If you find it that music does not help you be more productive, creative, or stress-free, you can always try something else.