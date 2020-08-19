5 Best Websites Of Drop Shipping Suppliers For Your eCommerce Business in 2020

When you start an eCommerce or drop shipping business – is a large step in serious entrepreneurship. In the era of new technologies and the internet, it means that over time you will start to sell and set your product prices – or maybe even develop a brand. The main benefit of dropshipping is that you don’t pay for products until you sell them. Moreover, you don’t need a warehouse or space for them. Today, many drop shipping companies have become role models for anyone who wants to engage in serious entrepreneurship. This is not surprising considering that many of them laid the foundations of this niche and are highly valued today. In this text, we will look at the 5 best dropshipping suppliers’ websites for your eCommerce business.

What Is Dropshipping?

Dropshipping is a type of e-commerce where a trader resells goods that he does not store in his warehouses. Also, this type of business implies that the products are sent directly by the manufacturer. In other words, the product is bought in one place and sent from another. This business model involves an agreement between the seller and the manufacturer. The seller determines his price, and the manufacturer receives the agreed amount from the sale. This way, the benefit is mutual, because the seller focuses on product promotion and sales – while the manufacturer deals with creation and distribution. In a large number of cases, it is an agreement that suits everyone.

Advantages Of Dropshipping Business Model

The benefits are multiple. First of all, this type of business requires small investments, and the profit you can make is very significant. Here are some of the basic benefits of dropshipping.

Mobile Office

All you need for everyday work is a computer and the Internet. You are not tied to a specific location at any time. Moreover, digital nomads often do this business, doing it from attractive locations around the world.

Small Initial Investments

Since the business is online, there is no need to invest in the store, labor – as well as the lease of warehouse space, packaging and shipping products, ordering goods, etc. The big advantage is that as a seller, you don’t have to buy goods in advance, but it is ordered only when the buyer pays for it.

Rich Product Range

Dropshipping enables the diversification of the products on offer, without additional investment in their production and distribution.

Facilitated Logistics

It is a business model where there is no need to have your warehouse or to import and export products. On the contrary, all the work is taken over by the business partner – who will send the product directly to the customer.

Disadvantages Of Dropshipping

Despite its numerous advantages, the dropshipping business still has certain disadvantages. Reputation is very important since many users had bad experiences – or they have been deceived. This usually happens when buying goods from well-known brands where the price is incredibly low. Not only can selling counterfeits ruin your company’s reputation – but it is also a crime. However, in these cases, we are not talking about serious stores. In addition to scammers, professional online marketers face many challenges on the road to success.

Cooperation With Reliable Manufacturers

One of the main disadvantages of dropshipping is the inability to control product quality and delivery. Any success will be short-lived if you sell bad goods that customers will wait for weeks. That is why it is crucial to connect with manufacturers who offer a quality product at a reasonable price – while respecting delivery deadlines. Now, let’s see who is the best among the dropshipping suppliers.

How To Choose A Platform For Drop Shipping Business?

Choosing the right platform for an online store is a complicated issue for most of those starting their online business for the first time. Therefore, in most cases, internet marketers try to postpone the decision on the choice of platform for as long as possible. So, what is the best platform for your online store? The best ones are like the GoTen Dropshipping platform – which is linked to the best dropshipping websites. With the use of such platforms, you will easily synchronize your orders. These professional platforms allow you a wide selection of products, good quality, and fast delivery.

Best Drop Shipping Suppliers Websites For Your eCommerce Business

Dropshipping is not a 100% perfect and inexpensive way to run a successful store. It has its advantages, but also complex disadvantages that you have to discover on time. Therefore, it is very important to be well informed and find out which are the best dropshipping websites here. We will try to help you with some of our suggestions.

1. AliExpress

As the Chinese always try to keep up with the others, it was necessary to impose themselves on the dropshipping market as well. Thus, 2012 AliExpress emerged as a counterpart to Amazon, which until then held the lead in the internet sales market. With their help, you have the opportunity to sell millions of products of all kinds and in all categories. Also, AliExpress has the support of the Alibaba group – which ensures a high reputation but also favorable prices, as well as excellent offers for sellers. They are specialized in almost every category from electronics, through home decor – to toys and other goods.

2. DHgate

This is another big Chinese company – though not as big as Alibaba. However, what makes this company interesting is the fact that they have both wholesale and retail on one platform. Today, DHgate connects people with suppliers in China, but also with suppliers from Japan, Turkey, and Vietnam. Also, this company owns its digital trade centers (DTCs). This means that they also have physical sale stores where sellers can inquire in detail – and make sure of the quality of the product if they want to achieve a partnership.

3. Sagebrook Home

If you are a fan and deal with eCommerce in the field of home decor, this is the website as created for you. With the adoption of new technologies, they have achieved success in providing services – and have provided their customers with high-quality home decoration products. They are one of the leaders in this niche. On their website, you can find more than 8000 different home decoration products, and what sets them apart is the fact that they are extremely dedicated to quality.

4. Tmart

This website is of special importance to all those whose field of interest is electronics. Namely, this is their specialty. the company has existed since 2011. Although only headquartered in Hong Kong – Tmart has warehouses around the world. The largest are located in the US, but also in Hong Kong and the UK.

5. BigBuy

This company is headquartered in Europe, more precisely in Spain – and it specializes in products for companies. What is especially interesting is that this website is a great place for all those e-Commerces who are looking for better profit margins.

Conclusion

As we can see from this list, there isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution. In this case, it’s a good thing because you may opt for dropshipping vendors that you think will best suit the way you do business. Some of these vendors are also pretty well established, so you shouldn’t have to worry about working with any of them. Those eCommerce services that are working with GoTen will have a lot to offer. After all, the point is that you will have many choices.