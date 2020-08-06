How to Keep a Pool Clean in 2020

Having a pool in your home means that you can get the needed exercise, spend quality time with your friends and family and that you can easily relax there after a long day at work. When installing this unit in their house, people forget that they need to clean and maintain it regularly. Here we are going to give you some advice on how to do that, and why maintaining it is really important for your health.

Cover it

Unless you have an indoor unit, you need to regularly cover your pool in the months when it is not used. During the fall, chances are, your unit will get filled with leaves that are hard to clean unless you do it every day.

There are also going to be branches, flowers, dust, and dirt in the pool, so it is better to save yourself a lot of trouble and cover it every time you are not using it. Experts suggest that you should do this in the summer as well, and you can invest in automatic covers that will do their job just with a click of a button.

Make sure you invest in something durable, and a cover that won’t get damaged by use, or by the water. This is a simple thing that will make a lot of difference and that will save you a lot of time, and even money on cleaning supplies.

Clean the debris

The next thing you need to do if you want to keep the water clean is some hard work. You have to clean all the leaves and the branches that fall in your unit after a storm or heavy wind. The reason you have to do this is to be able to swim in it without risking injuring yourself or contracting a bacteria.

The easiest way to do this is in the early mornings and to get a special net to remove all the debris. Most of these things will be on top of the water, so you won’t have any issues in getting them. However, if you don’t want to do this by hand, you can invest in a device that will clean everything for you.

On the market, you can find different devices and machines that are easy to install and use. Some of them are even smart devices, so you can turn them on or off just by clicking on your phone or tablet. These units are fast and quiet, so they can work during the night as well. If you decide to invest in a device like this, you will need to manually clean its bin once it gets full. The good thing is that you won’t have to check it by hand, and the machine will send you a notification to your phone when the trash part needs to be replaced.

Water circulation

Many people think that the water does not need to be circulated and that everything will be okay, even if they don’t have a device that does this. The easiest way to explain how this is bad for the pool and for your health is that water that stays still all the time will turn into a swamp. No matter how often you swim in your unit, it is not enough and will not replace the proper system.

If you don’t want algae and bacteria to grow in it, you need to find the right system for your unit. In addition, these devices will make the whole process of cleaning easier, and it will help you spend less time and money on other devices and supplies.

You can check this if you are interested in learning how the whole system works and what the other benefits of installing it are. In case you are not sure which device is the right one for you, you can always consult the professionals so that you can find something that will circulate the water depending on the size of your pool.

Invest in the right supplies

There is a difference between mechanically cleaning the pool and making sure that the water is not contaminated with bacteria and other microorganisms that might cause you a lot of issues.

If you don’t maintain the right pH in your unit, you risk getting a lot of infections and different diseases that can especially affect the youngest members of your family.

When choosing the right cleaning supplies you need to look for things that will thoroughly clean the water, destroy any bacteria, and at the same time, won’t affect you anyone who is swimming it in. If you own pets, you need to be extra careful and buy something that will not harm your pet in case they swim in the unit or accidentally take a drink of the water.

You can choose to invest in the products separately, or just get a kit that will help you do everything at once. The chlorine levels are the most important part, so when choosing the chlorine chemicals, buy something that will do the job without the risk of harming you and your family.

There are a lot of devices you can incorporate that will monitor the chemical levels and that will notify you if something needs to be added, removed, or replaced. These devices cost less than 200 or 300 dollars, and they are extremely durable. Even though investing in everything may sound a bit much, when you calculate that you will be using these devices for years to come, you should not try to steer away from them.

When you use these ways to clean your pool you will make sure that you can enjoy clear water, free of harmful bacteria, and that you and your family will always be safe and protected. Choose the devices and the supplies, depending on the size of your unit, your location, the weather, and how often you use it. Remember that you need to clean it all year round, even if you don’t use it. In the winter, you can clean the pool once per month, and in the summer, you have to do it at least two times per week.