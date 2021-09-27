8 Cheap Tricks and Tips to Make Your Kitchen Look More Modern

The bedroom is where you sleep and rest in order to recharge and be ready for the next full day of obligations. The living room is the main area of the home where family members spend most of their time, and where they entertain the guests when they come over.

The bathroom is for refreshing and taking care of yourself, while the rest of the facilities and room serve for support and to make life a bit easier. If there is a room that serves as the heart of every home, it has to be the kitchen.

Kitchen Love

For many households, the kitchen is by far the most important thing and for more reasons than one. Apart from the obvious that is preparing and cooking food, the kitchen is also where you store all of the ingredients as well as beverages. Oftentimes, it doubles as a dining room as well which makes its role in any house or apartment even bigger.

We eat at least three times a day with an occasional snack between the meals and numerous trips for water, coffee, and treats. After grocery shopping, most of the things we bought go in the cupboards and other storage units.

Making the Most of It

The kitchen is simply crucial for the happiness and well-being of the family members using it, which is why it needs to look and feel a certain way. Since it is used so much, it requires a slightly different approach than the rest of the home. Sadly though, kitchen elements and appliances are among the most expensive things to equip your home with.

Most people completely renovate their kitchen only once in their lifetime. If you want to make your kitchen look more modern and better so that it does not stand out from the rest of the home, but lacks the money and time for a full renovation and new hardware, there are some cheap tricks and tips you can try.

In this article, we will reveal to you the easiest and cheapest ways to modernize your kitchen without the usual things like buying new cooking and storing appliances or changing the furniture. To find more kitchen ideas, make sure to check out foyr.com.

1. Clean

As strange as it may seem, cleaning the whole kitchen thoroughly will make it look better, newer, and give it a more modern look whenever you do it. And by clean we do not just mean a quick vacuum or a little bit of dusting. Everything needs to be cleaned from the ground up.

All of your appliances, cupboards, countertops, and sinks need to be spotless. The smartest thing to do would be to take a day or two and go slowly and thoroughly until you clean everything. Make it like a spring cleaning event but only for the kitchen, and have your family members help you.

After you are done, the fresh look will make everything seem brand new, while the smell of cleaning supplies that lingers in the air will keep things exciting for days. After a cleaning session like this, you only have to maintain it with weekly sweeping, vacuuming, and degreasing.

2. Organize

The second cheap trick that will make your kitchen look modern is to organize everything you have in a neat and minimalist way. Modern kitchen solutions imply as few different colors as possible and as few appliances, spices, and groceries visible and exposed. The easiest way to do this would be to maximize the use of your closed storage like floor and wall cupboards, as well as drawers.

Keeping everything behind closed doors will make your kitchen look more professional and tidier, and therefore modern. Have a fruit bowl for fruit that does not go in the fridge, invest in a simple spice rack, and keep nothing but a paper towel and the dish rack visible. Everything else goes in the cupboards and stays there until it is being used.

3. Visible Appliances

Now that you have given your kitchen an extra deep cleaning and removed everything you do not need so that it remains hidden away in your storage solutions, it is time to give the kitchen some style. If you think about home décor magazines and commercials, you will have an idea what modern kitchens look like.

Apart from being spacious and minimalistic with colors and design, something not everyone can have, you will also notice a few of the most often used kitchen appliances on the countertops. These are not exposed just for convenience. They are also there to make the kitchen look better and give it some flare and character. The usual suspects are toasters, coffee makers, kettles, and juicers.

These are used a few times per day and cleaned immediately after every use. They look stylish and modern and if you manage to get a matching set or at least individual pieces that look similar, your kitchen instantly becomes better. Go a step further and try to get appliances that match the design of your kitchen too.

4. New Lighting

Among the easiest and cheapest tricks interior designers do when they want to bring out the whole room and make it warmer, comfier, and more modern is to change the lighting. Chandeliers, pendants, and other exciting and fun lights are enough to make the kitchen better without actually changing anything that makes the kitchen what it is.

Standard lighting ideas are fine but they often lack taste and flare. You need something to complement the rest of the décor you already have and follow the theme you have in mind for the whole room. Industrial, traditional, or artistic, anything goes and will surely make your kitchen look modern and new.

Additional Quick Tips: