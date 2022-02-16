A Guide About the Common Mistakes We Make When Operating Our Air Conditioner

While we spend a lot of money buying an aircon and regularly maintaining it, we always seem to forget how to take care of it. We make mistakes like not changing the filters regularly and we run it when it’s not cooling anymore. We don’t realise that a machine dies from neglect and that’s why it keeps breaking down. This article will discuss common mistakes people make when operating their air conditioners and will provide tips on how to fix them.

What is an air conditioner?

Air conditioners are the appliances used to cool down your home or office during hot summer days or cool winter days. It is also called air cooling system, air conditioner unit and air conditioner compressor. The idea behind the air conditioners is to cool down or warm up the air using a refrigeration cycle. For maintaining your aircons you can use AC services from reputable companies like https://www.airconservicing.org/ .

How does the air conditioner work?

The air conditioner is a very complex machine. You need to understand how it works and what are the components of it. The air conditioner is made up of a compressor, condenser, evaporator, expansion valve, filter drier and a control system. These components work together to provide cooling and dehumidifying the air in your home or office. First of all, the compressor takes in refrigerant gas from the outdoor unit and compresses it.

This refrigerant gas is then sent to the condenser where it is cooled by the air in the room and the water from the condenser coil. The refrigerant gas changes from a liquid to a gas as it gets cooled, and the heat is removed from the home or office. The hot refrigerant gas is then sent to the evaporator where the air in the room is cooled by the gas. As the gas is cooled, it changes back to a liquid and the heat that was taken away from the room is collected by the refrigerant gas. The refrigerant gas is then sent back to the compressor where it is released, and the cycle continues.

How can you avoid the common mistakes we make with our air conditioner?

We are often guilty of making these common mistakes:

Letting the air conditioning unit get dirty

The air vents, filter, and coils should be cleaned at least once a month. If you can’t do it yourself, have a professional do it for you.

Using the unit when the temperature is too hot

The ideal temperature is 76 degrees. If it is 85 degrees outside, then it is too hot to run the air conditioning unit.

Overloading the circuit with too many appliances

If you have too many appliances on the same circuit, then the circuit may trip. The circuit breaker should be reset and the appliances should be moved to a different circuit.

Use heavy duty extension cords

If you have to use extension cords, then you should use only heavy-duty ones.

Running the unit all day long to cool your house

The unit should be left on for no more than 8 hours per day. Running the unit so much will cause damage and wear.

Running the unit too long in the winter

The unit can’t heat the house and cool it at the same time. The unit should be shut off when it is cold outside.

Not cleaning the air filter

Most air conditioning systems need to have their air filters cleaned at least once a month.

Tips for getting your AC to work for longer

There are a few ways you can improve the operation of your air conditioner and reduce the chances of it breaking down. One of the most important steps you can take is to clean the filter on your air conditioner. Dirty filters restrict the flow of air and reduce the efficiency of the unit. If you have pets or smokers in your home, you need to clean the filter more often. Check your air conditioner’s user manual for instructions on how to clean the filter. If you don’t have your user manual, check out your manufacturer’s website.

Another way to improve the operation of your air conditioner is to make sure you are following the manufacturer’s instructions concerning when to set the unit to “cool” and “off”. When you set your air conditioner to “off”, the compressor is still running, but the fan is off. This can cause your air conditioner to overheat and break down. Also, don’t set your thermostat to a higher temperature than you are actually comfortable with. Your air conditioner will have to work harder to cool the room and run the risk of breaking down.

How to maintain your AC unit?

AC units are one of the most essential appliances in any household. They are used to provide efficient cooling to the home during the hot summer days. Having an AC at home is a great luxury and most people would not want to live without it. But as great as it is, it is not perfect. As it is exposed to extreme heat and sunlight, it is bound to break down at some point. So, how do you maintain your air conditioner for it to serve you for a longer time?

Here are some tips for you:

Change ac filters regularly

Clean the coils

Check compressor and condensate drains

Schedule ac maintenance services

6 Other Mistakes to strictly Avoid when Operating your Air Conditioner

Using non-recommended air-conditioning cleaning products

Using the unit without the required ventilation

Not doing the required maintenance

Not setting your thermostat right

Not cleaning the unit regularly

Not getting the AC unit serviced regularly

To sum it up

On a hot summer day your air conditioner is a life saver, but it often seems like they don’t last as long as they should. A/C units are designed to last 15-20 years, but many go out after just a few years. The most common reason for this is that we don’t properly maintain them. To help you avoid this problem, we’ve put together this guide. We hope you enjoyed our article about why your AC keeps breaking down. By following these tips, you can make sure your AC lasts longer and keeps you cool at a fraction of the cost! Thank you for reading!