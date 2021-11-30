Top Tips for Selling Your Home in A Seller’s Market

Selling your home in a seller’s market is difficult. When you are selling your home, you want to make it as appealing as possible to the potential buyers. Many things need to be done when you are preparing for an open house or showing your property. These tips will help make the process go smoothly and get top dollar for your home.

Get a good realtor

One of the best ways to sell your home is through a realtor. You can try selling it yourself, but most buyers will not pay as much for your house if you are trying to cut out the middleman. A realtor is going to know more about pricing and how to market your home. They will also have a good idea of what kind of offers you can expect so that you do not waste any time with buyers who are not serious about buying the property.

What to look for in a good realtor

Knowledge of the market

It is important to find a realtor who has knowledge of the area you live in. A good realtor will be able to do some research on comparable properties so that they know how much your home is worth and can set an appropriate listing price.

Good negotiation skills

You want someone with good negotiation skills because it makes the selling process much easier. If you can get a good offer, then you can counter it and look for other offers if the initial one is not satisfactory.

A good realtor should have good contractors and vendors

When you are selling your home, it is important to find someone who can provide all of the necessary services that a buyer would expect from any property they purchase. A good realtor has connections with contractors and other professionals such as plumbers, electricians, and painters so that you do not have to worry about finding people for repairs, inspections, and other things that need to be done before selling a house. A great example of a real estate agency that fits all of these is The Kay-Grant Group.

What are some of the red flags to avoid when looking for a realtor?

Poor or No Communication

You need to be able to contact your realtor when you have questions or concerns. You should also expect them to provide feedback on potential buyers after meetings and showings. If the agent is not providing any information, then it could mean that they are too busy with other clients at the moment.

Lack of Attention

A good realtor will be able to provide you with the attention that is needed. You should never have to wait for more than a day or two for an update on your home, especially if it has been shown several times without receiving any offers. This can give you an insight into how serious they are about selling your property.

Using Your Home as Collateral

Some people will try to use your home as collateral when you are applying for a loan. This is not acceptable and can lead to legal problems that may end up costing more than the value of the property itself. Your realtor should never suggest using your house in this way because it reflects poorly on their experience and knowledge about buying homes.

Too Good To Be True Pricing

Some realtors may sell your house for a price that is way below market value. This can be risky because it means they are relying on you to find a buyer before the property goes up for sale again and prices have gone down even more. A good agent will shop around at several banks so that you get the best possible deal without having to wait for an offer.

Very Little, if Any Advice for You

Another red flag is when your realtor does not give you advice on preparing for the sale. You should always get information about what to do before showing the property and any tips that can be useful in getting a good offer from buyers, such as staging it properly. Hence, potential buyers feel like they could live there too.

For a homeowner, you can do a couple of things to make sure that you are prepared. You should have your home in tip-top condition, do not leave things out of place or mess up the yard. It is also a good idea to get rid of any clutter inside the house; below are things you can do as a homeowner to make your home attractive and easy to sell.

Home Staging

Home staging is a process that helps you highlight the best features of your home. This means decluttering, getting rid of unnecessary items, and making it look as good as possible before going on the market. Even if you cannot do this yourself, hiring professionals can be useful because they know what they are doing and have experience with preparing homes for sale.

Upgrades to the home

If you want to make your home attractive, it is important to consider the things that buyers would look for. This means making sure the kitchen and bathrooms are up-to-date or adding other features such as central heating or air conditioning if they do not already exist. You may also need to take care of repairs so that there are no issues with the plumbing or electrical system.

Listing Photos

Hiring a professional photographer to take pictures of your home can be useful in selling it. Professional photographers will know how to highlight the best features and make your house look it’s absolute best before buyers come calling. You should also expect them to try several angles so that you get more than one great picture for each room in the house. Virtual tours are also a good idea to give buyers an immersive experience.

Wash your windows

Selling your house is no excuse for shoddy cleaning, even if it does mean pulling out some high-powered equipment like professional washers or renting an industrial steamer. You might be tempted just to run around quickly wiping down big smudges before potential buyers come through, but make sure all surfaces sparkle—it’s worth taking the extra time required on this one because cleanliness makes such a huge impression on visitors.

Hire an inspector

You should hire someone who has experience inspecting homes and performing due diligence before purchasing them. There may be problems with your property that you didn’t know about or couldn’t see because they were hidden behind walls or inside cabinets. Suppose there are any major issues with the property.

In that case, you need to have them fixed before listing it on MLS so that potential buyers will not lose interest in looking at it further when they find out what needs fixing after a thorough inspection. Though hiring an inspector might seem like an unnecessary expense, it can be a million times cheaper than having to fix major issues that may arise after your home has been purchased.

Landscaping the yard

If you have a nice lawn, it is important to keep it looking good throughout the spring and summer so that buyers can imagine themselves enjoying such a green space. You should also consider adding plants or flowers if your home needs some extra color. If there are dead leaves on trees or bushes, make sure they get cleared away before showing your home. Failing to do so can make your property look shabby and unkempt, even if it’s not the case.

Summing up, there are several things you can do to make your property look attractive and easy to sell. Above, we have listed a few of them, but you need to make sure all the appliances are working correctly and that your home is clean before going on the market. In addition, if there are any major issues with the property, such as pest infestations or old wiring, it may be necessary to hire an inspector who can take care of this for future buyers.