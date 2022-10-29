Many people are coming to the UK because of the tempting job offers. This is one of the promising countries and it can truly provide a family with a generously nice life. However, every person that decides to go to the UK to work there needs to be familiar with their government working visa terms and conditions.

There are special rules regarding working visas and it is better to get to know them on time before you got into the situation of seeing that your visa has expired.

In this article, we are going to cover everything that one person that wants to go to the UK needs to know regarding his or her working visa. This will enable you to enjoy your time in the UK without worrying about the risk of deportation.

How long can you stay in the UK after your work visa expires?

Before we start talking about how you can obtain a working visa in the UK, let’s primarily warn you about the term that is called overstaying. In general, the Home Office in the UK may consider that some immigrant is an overstayers in the UK if their immigration status has expired and the person remains in the country without a reasonable cause.

A person has exactly 30 days to leave the UK voluntarily at his own expense the country once the visa expires. In the case that some people do not do this, failure of this kind of person can result in being unable to re-enter the UK again in the future. This is all based on the grounds of being a prior overstayer.

Obtaining a Skilled Worker Visa in the UK

Now, let’s talk about how you can get a skilled worker visa and what is this visa’s purpose. In general, the UK country is offering a very generous immigration route for all business people or investors who want to get their country residence. Logically, not all immigrants can have enough money to invest in the UK economy or to start their own businesses.

That is why the UK invented this UK skilled worker visa. You just need to be a skilled worker in order to apply for this visa type. Best of all is that this visa truly provides a wide range of benefits for people.

You will finally have a chance to move to a country with a high living standard where your job will be paid well, and you will have the opportunity to even improve your work and professional skills which will give you chances for career growth.

We also wanted to tell you that you should not worry about whether you can afford the visa in the first place since it does not cost a lot. There is even a chance to get an additional discount. Additionally, do not worry about your family since you can be free to add all of your family members while applying for a visa.

Finally, after five years of staying in the UK based on the skilled worker visa, you can even apply for an Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR) and then get UK citizenship for yourself and your family. Therefore, do not wait for your visa to expire, instead apply for your citizenship.

Who can apply for a Skilled Worker Visa in the UK?

You are probably wondering whether everyone has the right to apply for this type of visa. Well, there are special immigration rules that you should know about.

First of all, every applicant needs to search for a job only with companies that have a sponsorship license that is issued by UK immigration authorities. This means that a sponsor must guarantee your job.

Additionally, every applicant must obtain a certificate of sponsorship that will include the position the person will have in the company. These types of certificates are issued through the sponsorship management system which is software that authorized people can access only.

Despite the mentioned, an applicated must have in-demand qualifications when it comes to healthcare, engineering, science, social service, or some other profession that falls into the list of eligible occupations.

Lastly, every person that is applying for a Skilled Worker visa must get at least a minimum salary. The minimum gross pay per annum is £25,600. The minimum wage per hour is £10.10. The pay will depend on the occupation.

Can you as an applicant add some other people to the application while applying for a Skilled Worker Visa in the UK?

Of course, you can. Every applicant that wants to obtain a UK Skilled Worker visa has full rights to add their spouse or partner as well as their minor children to the application. In that way, your whole family can come with you and you will be able to start a new life without the need to be separated because of the job opportunity and better-paid job.

What are the requirements for obtaining a Skilled Worker Visa in the UK?

Well, there are some basic requirements that a person needs to meet if he wants to obtain a UK Skilled Worker visa. Primarily, the person needs to be older than 18 years old. After that, he must not have a criminal record or immigration record including no-entry bans.

An applicant also needs to have good health which will mean that you are going to be tested negative for tuberculosis. As an applicant, you must have good English knowledge that is confirmed after taking a test. Lastly, you also need to have relevant work experience for the job you are going to be hired for.

How long a person can stay on a UK Skilled Worker Visa

In general, once you obtain your Skilled Worker visa in the UK, you should know that it is going to be valid as long as you are having a contract with the hiring company. However, if your contact with the specific company is unlimited, your Skilled Worker Visa will be valid for exactly five years.

Once your visa expires, you have some other options to conduct. For instance, you have the right to apply for indefinite leave in order to remain if you have spent five years in the UK on this visa and during that period you have met other requirements regarding ILR application including passing the test of English knowledge and the Life in the UK test.

Your other option is to extend the visa, but that only works if the employer extends your contract or you found a new job that will gladly sponsorship for you. Your last option is to switch to a different visa.