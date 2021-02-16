Different Types of Sharingan Contact Lenses for Anime Parties – 2021 Guide

Sharingan lenses are what you need when attending an anime convention or parties. You can select from a wide range of Sharingan lenses available currently and complete your look as a Naruto fan. You can wear these lenses to a cosplay function also. Their main characteristic is the red center; however, several other variations in various designs and diameters attempt to mimic the eyes of other anime characters. Turn heads with Sharingan contact lenses available at CosplayLens.com and instantly connect with fans of Naruto and other anime fans.

They were first introduced after notable growth of interest in the popular Naruto series. The design of the lenses denotes a particular eye condition which is translated as a mirror wheel eye, or a copy wheel made up of many wheels. In the Naruto anime series, the Uchiha clan has this unique ability that boosts their jtsu-ninja skills. Some of the characters in this anime with Sharingan eyes are Kakashi Hatake. Sasuke Uchiha, Tobi, and Itachi Uchiha.

The main feature of Sharingan contact lenses is the thin black ring surrounding the lens; near the cornea, you will notice three or four half-moon shaped dots. The lenses are red, just like the real character, but there are some variations that depend on different characters in the series.

Companies dealing with contact lenses were prudent enough to adopt this particular fashion trend, which later on rose to instant success. Sharingan lenses are now appreciated in most parts of the world, especially in fantasy and parties, and Halloween cosplay.

There are three types which are usually available. The Itachi Sharingan contact lenses come as a set of two lenses; one iris is blue, and the other iris is white plus three false pupils featuring thin black lines that look like they are rotating around the real pupil. The most popular Sasuke Sharingan lenses have a red iris and small lines present at the top and bottom of the lens. The third type, Kakashi Sharingan contact lenses have thin lines of black and white that appear to rotate around the real pupil; the iris with red with only three false pupils. Unfortunately, the other character, Tobi is yet to have a pair of Sharingan contact lenses in the market.

The lenses are a must-have if you are looking forward to attending a Naruto party or Naruto convention. It will also apply if you want to adopt the Naruto look from the series. No cosplayer would want to miss out on having everything about any character up to the last detail. Sharingan contact lenses have the most impressive eye techniques found in the Naruto universe from the Byakugan to the Sharingan. With the trend of Naruto series becoming increasingly widespread, even with its legacy Boruto, these fantastic designs will continue to be a fashion trend in almost all anime events and conventions in the future. Compliment your cosplay overall with these lenses.

Besides, there are other eye techniques, also known as the Dojutsu Kekkei Genkai. If you have ever been interested in any of these eye techniques notoriously shown in the anime Naruto, you can find a collection of similar Sharingan contact lenses. In the Naruto universe, the Byakugan from the Hyuga clan and the Sharingan from the Uchiha clan are the two most powerful characters who possess some of the eye techniques.

You are going to be thrilled with the collection of Sharingan contact lenses with multiple designs that feature other different characters in Naruto. Available lenses include Madara Uchiha and many other Mangekyo Sharingan contact designs for Kakashi Hatake, Itachi Uchiha, Sasuke Uchiha, and Obito Uchiha too.

In case you are interested in taking your power a notch higher, Sharingan contact lenses like Rinnegan are techniques that are only possessed by Sasuke Uchiha, one of the most compelling characters featured in the anime. In addition to the Rinnegan contact lenses, you can get yourself Byakugan contact lenses and mimic the Hyuga clan, the only characters that notoriously possess these particular lenses. Byakugan eyes are usually sported by characters like Neji Hyuga, Hinata Hyuga, and many more.

Whether you want to go to an anime convention and events like a Naruto-themed party or a Halloween costume party, you do not wish to ruin an utterly fantastic character from top to bottom and the eye. Sharingan contact lenses will surely be the only missing pieces for you to complete an appealing cosplay that will stand out in the crowd.

Transform your eyes into the most eye-catching look with the Sharingan contact lenses for an anime-themed occasion.