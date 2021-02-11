The Key to Traveling Better with Airline Credit Card Benefits – 2021 Guide

If you are a frequent traveler , then you must have thought about applying for elite flyer status to gain access to all the facilities and privileges. But the truth is, it is very challenging to get accepted as “an elite.” However, there is a way you can still make the cut.

Airline credit cards are just an option for you to become an elite flyer. With it, you can enjoy all the benefits that the elite class traveler enjoys. Moreover, there are fly miles credits as well, along with various other perks. Without constant usage, you can boost you accumulate enough reward points to enjoy complimentary flights as well.

Sign-up bonus benefit

If you have enough patience to look around before choosing your credit card, you can access the right kind of sign-up bonuses. Most of them will offer you the free flyer miles, but you have to take a look at the associated perks. In this regard, It has variable sign-up bonuses. So, make sure you find yourself the perfect deal before making a choice.

The airplane ticket bonus

You need to make your choice based on the airline ticket bonus and offers as well. This is paramount because as stated earlier, everyone will provide you with some percentage of air miles, but the amount will vary. Anything below 3-miles of every dollar you spend using it is not a good deal. So, keep this factor in mind while making a choice.

The airline statement credits

If your credit card has provisions for statement credits, then you can purchase airfare. To use this to your advantage, you need to find the right one. Keep in mind that only a handful of select its offer this advantage. You should take up any offer that is anywhere in between $50-$100 as that statement credits.

Additional bonuses for miscellaneous spending

There are various credit cards that offer flying miles bonus on non-airline purchases as well. Isn’t it amazing if you can use it for making non-airline purchases like dining at a restaurant or grocery shopping and have airline miles credited to your account as a bonus?

About annual spending bonuses

Certain of it will offer bonus miles after a threshold spending for a calendar year. Once you have attained the elite status, you can even have the added advantage of using most of the top airlines all around the world. Additional benefits include the 2-in-1 deal where you can take along a loved one on a trip with special award tickets.

There are several advantages to enjoy with an airline credit card. All you need to do is make the right choice. And we hope that you can use the list of advantages to get the best deal for yourself.