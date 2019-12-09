Top Tips to Preserve Your Website SEO Rankings

Generating quality and consistent traffic for your website is the key to the success of all online ventures. Lack of visitors and conversions will not help you to survive in this age of stiff competition. You will fail to convert visitors into loyal customers and end up losing sales opportunities. Then, when your web pages manage to occupy the top spots in the search engine results pages or SERPs, your business establishes as an authority in your niche industry as well as improves your online visibility. For an enhanced online presence, you need to maintain your site’s SEO rankings.

Ranking for popular search terms or keywords (KWs) is just the tip of an iceberg as far as SEO is concerned. The SEO principles are ever-evolving and you need to stay abreast of all optimization trends.

According to an article published on https://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk, the most important thing is to understand who your customers are today. What is their age, where they reside, their gender, likes and dislikes, and of course how much they earn monthly. This way, you can build client personas and run your SEO campaign accordingly. In this article, we will talk about the top hacks to preserve your website SEO rankings. Here is how:

Improve your website load speed

When it comes to your site speed, it has long been one of the key ranking parameters for Google search. However, you will find numerous websites that still do not load quickly, sometimes taking several minutes to load. It is mostly on mobiles, where the bulk of the web visitors search or look for information nowadays. Bear in mind that there are more than two million blogs posted daily, and therefore, if your business website is failing to load quickly, the visitors would leave your site and bounce back to Google or visit any other fast-loading site. That is because online users have a short attention span and impatient.

Google advises webmasters to improve their web page load speed, which means to cut back on the page load time to less than a second for smartphones and that is quite good. If you cannot get it that low, try to improve the page load speed as much as you can to avoid bounce rates and web page abandonment.

Luckily, to make your web pages load quickly does not need you to call a tech professional and spend your money. Here are easy, simple steps to improve your website load speed:

Opt for a quicker, more trustworthy hosting service.

Make the most out of a content delivery network or CDN to boost download speeds.

Allow compression of all visuals, especially the heavy photos and videos on your website.

Despite all this, if you still have problems with website load speed, switch to a tool known as Google PageSpeed Insights. The tool would let you recognize the precise issues that are making your site slow and increasing page load time. This way, you can address the issues and solve them. You can also read more about the Google page load speed on the internet. Now, which step should you take to preserve rankings depends on your individual website, page elements, speed, and KW usage. Visit bigdropinc.com.

Always update your business website

Though it may sound a little too obvious, then it’s one of the most frequent blunders that marketers or website owners make today. As far as Google is concerned, it factors in the quality of content as well as content uniqueness and ranks your website based on these parameters. Therefore, updating your website with fresh and quality content, which is the best way to preserve your SEO rankings.

The old-fashioned tactics like text-only articles would only potentially damage your rankings in the SERPs. If you would like to uphold the KWs or search phrases, you must update your website content by integrating a variety of photos, infographics, and videos to your blog content. It would improve the overall experience of your visitors and persuade their friends and acquaintances to visit your business website.

Take some time out of your busy schedule to take the visual appeal of your web pages to the next level. Improve the design of your site to minimize bounce rates and improve the possibilities of your website visitors to engage and spend more time reading and viewing your content.

Show that your brand exists on social media too

You will find certain uncertainty as to whether your brand’s social media presence or engagement matters in SEO rankings or not, either unswervingly or in some indirect way. Then, it’s profusely certain that search engines like Google and Bing consider every major social media sites such as Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter as a power brand. All of these social media platforms rank high in Google SERPs.

Gaining links from such networks would help Google or Bing conclude how relevant website and its product or service offerings are to your audience. The more users like, comment, and share your content, the increased visibility you will enjoy from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn. When you carry on garnering quality and relevant backlinks, it might help to improve and maintain your rankings in the SERPs in the days to come.

There are a couple of quick tips to boost your blog’s presence felt on social media platforms. These are:

Integrate social media share buttons towards the sidebar of your blog posts or articles.

Provide some free content to your audience in return for a social media share.

Make use of open calls-to-action in your blog content. For example, if you would like to learn more about our products, click here.

Conclusion

Search engine optimization or SEO is a process that takes time to show positive results. It does not happen in a day or two. Usually, you will require a couple of months before getting the right outcome, especially when it comes to better rankings, traffic, conversions, and sales. Keep in mind the above tips and tricks to maintain your website rankings long after your site has ranked top for a specific KW or search term.