How to Plan a Family Vacation – 2020 Step-by-Step Guide with Tips

Traveling as a family is exciting and fun, especially if you’re going someplace special. But it’s not easy to plan a family vacation. Various things need to be taken into consideration, which mostly involves the safety of your children.

But the challenge is something that everyone wants to tackle head one. The difficulty depends on the age of your kids, but we’ve got tips that make it look like a piece of cake.

So, with all that said, here is a step-by-step guide with tips on how to plan a family vacation with your children this 2020.

1. Choose the Destination

It goes without saying that safety should be the number one factor when choosing the destination of the vacation. You cannot go someplace too remote, cold, and even too warm, as it could pose problems to the rest of your family members.

This is something that every traveler with kids knows and sadly these destinations should be rightfully crossed off the potential list.

Look for destinations that are family-friendly and especially children-friendly. This might make the vacation seem boring, but you can still go places that are fun, exciting, and thrilling while maintaining safety.

2. Safety Concerns

Since we’ve talked so much about it, let’s discuss what safety concerns you should have in mind when planning a family vacation.

Firstly, wherever you go, you should always make sure that the place you’re visiting has a hospital that can assist you if things go south. Also, it’s important to have in mind that you should avoid places that are known for diseases.

With that out of the way, other concerns might sound strange to you, but they involve your favorite airline.

Airport

When it comes to air traveling, swift transport is essential for your children. You might be okay with a four-hour wait time before your next flight, but this can be devastating for your children. It can drain their energy levels before you even arrive at your destination.

And, not to mention, who knows if the airport has adequate nursing rooms for your kids to lie down and rest? This is a challenge especially for families that travel with toddlers.

The hardest part in all of this is the fact that you won’t find this kind of information if you simply head over to the airport’s official website. You might have to dig deep into reviews to potentially uncover the answer.

Vaccines

It goes without saying that it’s easy for children to catch diseases when visiting other countries.

Dangerous and harmful diseases and parasites loom even the most beautiful places on this planet. Stuff such as malaria is very common in tropical places.

So it’s always smart to either avoid these destinations or come prepared by taking vaccines and insect repellent.

3. Expenses

Since you’re not traveling by yourself nor with your loved one but with children, it’s important to keep in mind that expenses will go up. While hotel accommodations and airline tickets are much cheaper if not free for children, other things such as food, buying them the toys they like, and other stuff aren’t.

If they see a cool toy in a street shop, they’ll want to own it and chances are you’ll have to succumb to their wants. And restaurants can sometimes be very expensive.

But probably the thing that impacts your budget and expenses the most when traveling with kids is the fact that you cannot predict their part of the expenses.

While you and your significant other can both agree on not spending money while on vacation, it’s something that cannot be predicted when traveling with children and especially younger ones.

So, for that reason, we have a great way for you to calculate your expenses beforehand and during the vacation. It involves using a very cool system of measuring, and you can find that system over at zenflowchart.com.

4. Ask an Expert

If you want to go as a family to someplace that you’ve never been before, then a smart thing would be to ask experts beforehand on things that need preparation.

The best sources for this are your friends and relatives that have had experience with such a vacation, or to contact potential travel bloggers.

You can even go as far as to hire a travel company to do all of these things for you, but that will mean going with them as opposed to independently.

However, that might not be a bad thing since travel companies can recommend family-friendly accommodations, book your accommodations and airline tickets, plan a vacation itinerary, recommend family activities while there, and even arrange a transfer from the airport to the accommodations and vice versa.

5. Pack Smartly

Probably the most important tip we could give you is to pack smartly.

While there are hundreds if not thousands of articles out there that recommend packing lightly and only essential stuff, we throw a caveat to that since there are things that you cannot predict beforehand.

When traveling with kids, it’s important to pack smartly, as opposed to lightly. So, what should you pack?

For Entertainment

You’ll be more than happy to keep your children distracted with entertainment when trying to enjoy your vacation. This is still your vacation and you’ve earned it after all.

So, make sure to bring any pocket consoles you own such as a Nintendo Switch. But in most cases, giving it your smartphone will do the trick.

Clothes

Clothes can get worn down pretty fast while vacationing, and the last thing you’ll want is to look for a Laundromat or go to a store to shop for new ones.

While you might be responsible and look after your clothes, your children won’t and they’ll end up playing in the dirt with their last pair of pants.

So, it’s always advised to pack lots of clothes when family-vacationing.

First Aid

It’s important to have those safety concerns still on mind as you’ll never know when you’ll need to use a first-aid item. When vacationing with children, make sure to pack for some essential first-aid items such as bandages, thermometer, something to ease any potential pain, etc,