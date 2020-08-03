The Most Popular Travel Destinations In Canada In 2020

A calm but very cool American neighbor leaves everyone speechless with its landscapes and almost untouched wilderness of epic proportions. Interesting, bilingual, and sporty – it is also the homeland of the famous maple syrup. If you are planning Canada to be your next destination when you travel – here are the most popular travel destinations you should visit in 2020.

Travel To Canada

Canada is one of the most interesting countries for both tourism and business visits. This country has long accepted a multicultural way of life – so it is not surprising that people around the world like to visit it, and some stay there for a long time. Do we need a visa for Canada? In most cases YES. Whether you are traveling for tourism, business, or studying in this northern beauty – you will need a visa. In the following, we will try to explain to you the process of obtaining a visa, where and when you can apply for it, how much it will cost you, but also what you must see when you visit Canada.

Tips For Visiting Canada

The thing you should know if you are planning to go to Canada in the near future is that you can take up to 10,000 Canadian dollars with you, and the type of your visa, the validity period and whether it will be with one or more entries – depends exclusively from an immigration officer at an airport in Canada. They will decide at their own discretion what type of visa you need.

Also, you should know that security measures in Canada are exceptional and that the crime and murder rate is really low – so we can say with certainty that Canada is one of the safest countries in the world. You do not need any additional vaccinations to visit Canada. The only thing we could advise you is to follow the speed limits and regulations of Canada because the officials are really strict. This is due to the fact that Canada is an organized and legal state.

Another little tip:

Depending on the part of Canada you are traveling to, pack the clothes you will take with you. In the northern parts of the country, temperatures can be really low, followed by snow and snowstorms – while in the south of the country, a real prairie climate awaits you, with a lot of warm and sunny days.

Types Of Visas For Canada

There are 2 basic types of tourist visas for Canada.

● Ordinary Tourist Visa

An ordinary tourist visa allows you to stay in Canada for a maximum of 6 months. This visa is issued for 1 or more entries, which is decided by the immigration service when entering the country. You can use this visa to enter Canada with the motive of vacation, visiting relatives and friends, or for business obligations.

● The Super Visa

The super visa is intended for grandparents and parents of Canadian citizens, as well as those who have a permanent residence in Canada. The difference between an ordinary tourist visa and a super visa is in the period of stay, which in this case is longer. With a super visa in Canada, you can stay for up to 2 years. This is a multi-entry visa, so you can come and go to Canada several times over 2 years.

Documents Needed

When going to Canada as a tourist, you must have a valid passport and a tourist visa – but also eTA form if you are on the list of countries that are required to fill it. According to etacanadaonline.com – you can simply fill this form online, through the site. When your application is approved – you will simply get the confirmation via email. When you do all this, all you have to do is enjoy this diverse country. So, if you are planning a trip or a vacation there – take a look at some of the amazing destinations you should visit in Canada.

5 Places You Must See When You’re In Canada

1. Niagara Falls

Admiring the forces of nature always leaves a striking mark in our memories. Therefore, the view of Niagara Falls will not leave anyone indifferent. You can watch the waterfalls from both – the Canadian and American sides. You can look at this natural beauty from the lookout – but also the boat because there are boat ride tours organized on both sides. The thunder sound of the waterfalls may scare you, and the water mist will wet you – but it pays off. By the way, did you know that this is the favorite place of many couples who are on their honeymoon? Maybe you can get the same idea too.

2. Montreal And Toronto – The Best Of English And French

Montreal is the second-largest Canadian city. People speak French in this city, and it has the strongest music scene in that part of the North American continent – as well as a great jazz festival. This cultural hive is the most European Canadian city, and also home to the famous Cirque du Soleil. Many people call Toronto a Canadian New York. The famous CN Tower in this city was once known as the tallest building in the world. However, there are taller buildings in the world now. Once you are there, go shopping in Yorkville, or to a show at one of the many theaters, and eat at Kensington Market.

3. Banff National Park

Do you love nature? Do you enjoy the wilderness? Then, this is the right place for you. The beautiful nature will take your breath away. Frozen lakes, sandy beaches, rocky shores, and lush forests – all this can be found in one place, and that is Banff National Park. This is also the first Canadian national park, established in 1885 in Alberta, and under the protection of UNESCO. If you visit this place in winter, we hope you are in ski shape, because then it is best to get on your skis and go downhill. The skiing season runs from November to May – and then you can ride dog-drawn sleighs and walk on ice and snow. In the summer, people go hiking, rowing, cycling, and climbing – and autumn is the most beautiful time of the year for photographers who want to capture amazing color palettes with the lenses of their cameras. The park is some 150 km from Calgary and is easily reached by car as well as local shuttle services.

4. The Canadian Rockies

If you are looking for an adrenaline rush and adventure, then the Canadian Rockies are the right thing to see, because here you will come to sincerely embrace a tree with happiness, with due awe shown to Mother Nature. Take a deep breath when you see the panorama of the Rockies, because the sight of lakes, dense forests and dramatic waves leaves you breathless, and because of wolves, grizzlies and cougars. It would not be convenient to be out of breath while hiking in these areas. Interestingly, geologically Tibet and the Rockies are very similar, probably because they formed in the same period.

5. Yukon

A huge and hardly even populated area, inhabited by tribes that have barely been touched by the modern Western way of life. This place has changed very little over time. It reached its peak population during the Klondike gold rush of 1898 – so a visit to the Yukon means you’ll spend a lot of time in the fresh air in the wild. But even when you crave civilization, stop by Dawson City and Whitehorse.