Traveling To Egypt: Everything You Need To Know Before Boarding

Taking a trip to Egypt is the dream of many people, but it is important to know some details before embarking. Learn everything you need to have a great experience in Egypt!

Egypt is one of the favorite destinations for Brazilians on the African continent. Surrounded by mysteries and stories that date back a society ahead of its time, the country has the ability to surprise all types of tourists. It is no wonder that Egypt Vacation are increasingly sought after, as they include a series of activities through the most important points of civilization, with the presence of a guide to pass on all the details.

If you are planning to travel to Egypt, know that it is important to pay attention to some details so that the whole journey is very knowledgeable and fun. Here’s everything you need to know before heading to Egypt and making the most of the country’s beauty!

Visa to enter Egypt

The most common visa for those visiting Egypt is the tourist visa, which entitles the traveler to stay in foreign territory for 30 days. There are two ways to apply for a tourist visa: through the Egyptian Embassy in Brasília and Rio de Janeiro, or upon arrival, already on Egyptian soil. In both cases, it is essential that the passport has at least 6 months of validity (counting from the date of departure from the country) and the international certificate of vaccination.

If you choose to obtain a visa in Brazil, the request can be made in person or by e-mail, with the documents sent later by the Post Office. Remember that there is a fee to be paid, both for the tourist visa made here and in Egypt. It is worth checking information at the Embassy, ​​either online or by phone, so you don’t run the risk of making mistakes.

Flights to Egypt

It is not yet possible to fly direct from Brazil to Egypt. People who want to visit the pyramids need to make stops, usually in Europe (Italy and Spain), in North Africa (Morocco) or even in Dubai. With the end of the extra fee for international flights, the cost of the ticket should be a little cheaper, although there are a number of fees in Egypt, after all, it is a country that has a good part of its income related to tourism.

What to wear on the trip?

The cultures of Brazil and Egypt are very different, which is why a constant concern of traveler’s concerns clothes. There are no dress restrictions in the country, especially on streets and public places. However, even if your trip is during a hot period, carry a scarf in your bag to cover your arms and legs to enter mosques, as religious spaces may have their own rules. In addition, in some mosques it is also necessary to take off your shoes to enter.

Cash and card

The currency of Egypt is called the Egyptian pound (EGP) and is exchanged at airports and currency exchange offices. The ideal thing is that the tourist brings Dollars or Euros, since the Real is not accepted. It is always good to have some cash, as there is a habit among Egyptians to ask for tips after performing some service.

The credit card is accepted in most commercial establishments but remember that it is necessary to request the release for international use before traveling. As it is a tourist place, it is advisable that you do not leave your card in the possession of other people, such as waiters or attendants.

Egypt is more than the pyramids

Usually, when we think of Egypt, we immediately think of the pyramids. But the truth is that there are several other amazing places that you should know, it’s called Egypt outside the traditional itineraries. Among the different options, you can take a balloon ride through the Valley of the Kings, a walk through the White Desert and even visit Ras Muhammad National Park, with its limestone mountains and clear sea.

Even with so many years of history, Egypt continues to attract tourists from all over the world, being the most sought-after destination on the African continent. Undoubtedly, traveling to Egypt is a unique experience that marks the lives of those who have the opportunity to get to know this charming country!