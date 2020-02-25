When to Treat Caries – 2020 Guide

Caries is a dental condition characterized by the destruction of the enamel and dentine. They are the outer coating of your teeth. The dentine is less fragile compared to the enamel. Bacteria that produce acid are responsible for wearing out these parts of your teeth. They utilize sugar from the food you eat, which leads to the production of acids that cause demineralization. This will also lead to the formation of cavities. There are several ways you can keep your enamel stronger. According to Wonderful Dental, use of fluoride varnish is one of them.

It is a product with high fluoride concentration that helps to strengthen your teeth. Fluoride is a mineral that plays a crucial role in strengthening the enamel. Using products that contain the mineral leaves your teeth stronger than ever. The other thing you can do to keep your enamel and dentine stronger than ever is going for scaling and polishing. This helps to get rid of plaque and germs from your teeth. Prophy paste used during polishing helps to get rid of stains on your teeth, leaving them smooth.

There are two types of caries you can experience. Occlusal and interproximal caries are common types. Occlusal caries appears on the surface of your teeth that usually come into contact with food while interproximal caries occurs in the spaces between your teeth. There are different phases of caries you will experience from the start. You should always monitor your teeth to get the necessary treatment as early as possible.

The Ideal Time to Treat Caries

The perfect time to treat caries is when you start noticing different symptoms linked to the condition. The sooner you visit your dentist, the faster the disease will be addressed. At times, you might find a difficult time telling whether you are suffering from caries or not because of the nature of the condition. During the early stages of the disease, it is difficult to know because you are not going to feel any pain or the physical signs may not show up at all. You are always advised to visit a dentist because they have advanced equipment to examine your teeth.

One sign that can help you understand it is the right time to treat this condition is when you start noticing plaque buildup on your teeth. Always pay close attention to your teeth every time you stand before the mirror to brush or look at yourself. Plaque is the yellow, sticky substance that forms on your teeth. It keeps bacteria that use sugar from the food you eat to produce acids. The acids cause demineralization and end up weakening your enamel. You should visit your dentist immediately you notice plaque buildup on your teeth.

Brown or dark spots on your teeth could also be a sign of dental caries. They usually start forming during the early stages of the condition. Do not take chances anytime you spot such on your teeth. Visit your dentist in their wonderful dental clinic immediately to get the necessary treatment. Pain or sensitivity experienced when taking cold or hot foods could also be a sign of dental caries. Seeking treatment immediately whenever you experience these signs guarantees you fast treatment. You should not wait because your condition may escalate, and you may lose your teeth or be forced to pay more for future treatments.

Dental Caries Treatments

The following are the best ways to treat this dental condition.

Fillings

Dental caries is a condition that leads to the formation of cavities on your teeth. These are cracks and deep holes that form on the enamel and dentine. Fillings are commonly used in patients who have cavities. Once you visit your dentist, they will examine your teeth before using special tools to remove the decayed matter from your teeth and fill the gap. Special materials are used to fill the gap. Porcelain, gold, silver amalgam and resin are some of the materials used as fillings. They are materials that will leave your teeth strong. You don’t have to worry about any side effects linked to the procedure.

Crowns

It is another excellent treatment for cavities caused by dental caries. They are widely used on those who are in the latter stages of the condition. Dental crowns help to restore the appearance of teeth that have been severely damaged as a result of dental caries. A crown is a type of cover placed over a tooth to restore its standard shape and appearance. The procedure is usually carried out by a dentist. Dental crowns last longer and are the best option to give your teeth a whole new look.

Root Canal Procedure

It is another restorative procedure meant for tooth damaged due to dental caries. The decay that forms on a specific tooth may develop deeper into the gums where there are nerves and blood vessels. Root canal treatment is best for such a condition. During the procedure, your dentist will remove the decay and affected nerves or blood vessels from the specific tooth before filling the gap. They can also use a crown on the affected tooth.

Tooth Extraction

It is an option for those who have been severely affected by dental caries. There are instances your condition might become irreversible, and you will have no choice but to get the affected teeth removed. You don’t have to worry because there are several replacement options you can try out. Temporary or permanent bridges or dentures are some that you can use as a replacement and be able to wear that beautiful smile again.

Preventive Measures for Dental Caries

Preventing this condition is essential as it reduces the expenses you may incur on future treatments. The following are the best ways to prevent the disease from arising.

Practicing Good Oral Hygiene

Observing the right oral care practices keeps dental caries away. Brushing your teeth is one practice you should observe to get rid of germs and food particles from your teeth. This will create no room for bacteria that can subject you to the condition. Do this every day you wake up and before going to bed. You should also brush your teeth after every meal. The other oral hygiene practice you should observe is flossing. Flossing helps to prevent interproximal caries because cleaning the spaces in between your teeth is usually a difficult task.

Fluoride Varnish Application

Fluoride is a mineral that plays an essential role in strengthening the enamel. You will find it in a variety of dental care products. Fluoride varnish is somehow different from other oral care products because it has a high concentration of the mineral. The procedure is usually carried out once in a while because of the strength of the product. Fluoride varnish leaves your enamel stronger and also prevents bacteria buildup on your teeth.

Avoid Starchy Foods

The link between bacteria on your teeth and sugar from the food or drinks you consume is known to subject your teeth to dental caries. It produces an acid that causes demineralization, responsible for weakening your enamel. This leaves your teeth susceptible to dental caries. You should avoid sugary foods at all costs if you want to keep your teeth in good shape. Substitute them with vitamins or calcium that will leave your teeth stronger.

Dental Checkups

Scheduling regular dental checkups is also vital in ensuring you are free from dental caries. During such visits, your dentist will always carry out different examinations to establish whether your teeth are in perfect shape and if there are any chances of the condition arising. They can also carry out other procedures like deep cleaning, which involves the removal of plaque buildup and different types of bacteria from your teeth. Treating dental caries in its early stages and taking the right preventive measures will reduce the chances of experiencing severe effects of the condition.