5 Countries Where Electric Scooters are Legal in 2021

Electric scooters are becoming more popular by the day, and millions of people use them every day to commute. They are low maintenance, durable, and they will be able to get you anywhere you need to be without getting stuck in traffic. These devices are relatively new, and there are still new laws formed around them depending on the countries they are used in.

Since these units can travel as fast as 50 miles per hour, they are seen as vehicles that need to be regulated. In this article, we are going to talk about some of the countries where electric scooters are legal. Remember that there are new laws and regulations every day, so if you plan on purchasing one, and if you live in a country that is not on this list, you should check to see what your current laws are.

The United States

The US was one of the first counties that started introducing laws when it comes to electric scooters and bikes. Know that if you own a unit that cannot travel faster than 20 miles per hour, and if the motor has a power that’s under 750W, you don’t need a license to drive the unit, and you can ride it anywhere you want.

In case if you have a more powerful device, then you need to respect the laws and regulations. These units are allowed to be ridden on roads that don’t have bicycle lanes, as long as you are not traveling faster than 25 miles per hour. Know that when you are on your device, you need to ride it as close to the curb on your right side as possible. This changes if you need to overtake another unit, or if you need to make a turn.

Know that every state in this country has different and more specific laws when it comes to e-scooters, so you need to make your research depending on the place where you live. Check all the regulations and always respect them. Don’t forget that you need to wear the proper safety equipment and that you should never ride it in the middle of the car lanes.

Canada

When it comes to Canada, the rules are a little bit confusing, because even though these units are legal in the country, you still need to pay close attention to specific laws. Know that depending on the province the regulations vary, and communities that use these devices more frequently have looser rules than those that don’t use them as much.

The general law is that you are allowed to use them on roads where the speed does not exceed the limit of 50 kilometers per hour or about 30 miles per hour. According to Turboant, you can easily find a durable device that follows all the regulations and rules, and you should always pay attention to the power of the motor before purchasing one.

The units are also legal on private properties, trails, and pathways. One thing you should remember is that you are not allowed to ride your unit on roads, sidewalks, and in some cases, bike lanes. Toronto has looser laws and better regulations than Montreal, so you should check the rules of your province and city before you choose to purchase a new unit.

Germany

This European country legalized the use of e-scooters about two years ago, but there are still rules that are changing by the day. You don’t need a driver’s license to be able to use them, but you need to be 14 years old or older. Know that the maximum allowed speed is 20 kilometers per hour or about 12 miles per hour.

If there is a bike lane, then you are bound to use it, but in case there is no special lane or side stripe like that, you are allowed to use your device on the standard road. You are not allowed to ride your unit on pedestrian streets, and on autobahns.

Norway

When it comes to Norway, the laws and regulations are really similar to the ones for bicycles. You are allowed to use them and to ride them, but you need to pay attention to where you do that. Just like in Germany, you are not allowed to use them on pedestrian streets, and if there is a bike lane, you should always choose it. You are also allowed to ride them on pavements and sidewalks when there is no bike lane, and you can also ride them on the road.

Know that you are obliged to give way to cars and pedestrians and you should cross the road after them. Even though you are not obliged to wear a helmet, it is encouraged. The maximum speed allowed is 20 kilometers per hour or about 12 miles per hour.

Netherlands

The last country we are going to talk about is the Netherlands. Here you are legally allowed to own and ride an e-scooter, and you can easily rent them in almost every city. Know that you are bound to have insurance, and you need to be at least 16 years old to be allowed to ride the units.

The laws in this country are changing by the day, and you should know that you should always check the latest regulations before you choose to purchase or rent one. Remember that you are not allowed to use them on public roads and that you should always give way to other types of vehicles, as well as bikes and pedestrians.

Many countries in Europe legalized the use of electric scooters, and some of the other ones include Serbia, Austria, Spain, Sweden, and Belgium. Even though you are not bound to wear safety equipment in many countries, you should always do that to protect yourself and your health. Don’t forget to get insurance, even if you don’t have to, and always be extra cautious when using them. Choose the right device depending on your needs and your budget, and know that these units are said to be the future of transportation.