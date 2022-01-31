Does It Matter Where You Inject HGH – 2022 Guide

Human growth hormone deficiency is a condition that affects millions of people all over the world, and statistics have shown that one in about one in five thousand children is affected by this. The best course of treatment for the condition is injections, and in this 2022 guide, we will tell you more about the HGH and we will let you know if it matters where you inject the treatment.

Why do we need this therapy?

The first thing we are going to talk about is why this therapy is needed. As you already know, this chemical substance is the one that is responsible for our development and growth. When we talk about this, many people believe that it is only the one who affects the height of a person, but that is not entirely true.

When it comes to children and young adults, this hormone helps them grow, and if there is a lack of it, they may face different conditions including dwarfism. However, it is also the one who helps us build our muscles and other types of healthy tissue. It is the one who helps us heal faster, and when we injure ourselves, it is the substance that helps us get better with ease.

This hormone is important for both children and adults, and when there is a lack of it, no matter the age, we can feel the difference, and different conditions may start affecting our bodies.

This chemical substance reaches its peak when we are in our early twenties, and by the time we get to our early to mid-thirties, it starts slowly reducing. This does not mean that it completely disappears, it just means that is not getting naturally produced in our bodies.

We have the HGH in us until about the time we get to our 60s and after that, the levels of it are close to nonexistent. This is one of the reasons why we start growing old faster after this age, and even though everybody is different, we can notice all the effects from the lack of it around this time of our lives.

When the levels of the chemical substance are close to zero, we start getting wrinkles, and this is the most visible effect of the lack of HGH. There is also a difference in our muscle mass, everywhere in our bodies, and it is much more difficult to keep a healthy and strong posture. On the same note, other organs are getting affected by it, and even though there are so many other things that affect our health, this chemical substance is the one that makes the most difference.

So, what happens when the course of our lives is different and when our bodies don’t produce enough of the substance from the earliest of age? As we mentioned before, that could affect the whole course of our lives, and it can be the number one cause for many disorders including brittle bones, not enough muscle mass, migraines, anxiety, high cholesterol, and depression.

Individuals who are having issues with this need to take special therapy for their condition, and it is usually prescribed by a specialist, depending on the specific case and the severity of it.

Now we are going to help you understand more about the benefits of these treatments and what is the right way to administer them while avoiding any possible side effects.

How to administer it?

Using the right type of therapy is a must, and you need to talk to your specialist about the exact dosage that you need. You should never take these injections on your own, and you have to talk to your GP about what they recommend depending on your specific case.

Once you know the exact dosage for this, the next thing is to understand the benefits of it and how it will help you with your condition. When you take the treatment, you will notice an instant difference, and you will not feel most of the side effects that come with a lack of HGH. You will feel stronger, healthier, and your muscle mass will be built faster.

It is recommended to take the injections at night, about one hour before you go to sleep. Depending on your schedule and patterns, this can be at 10 PM, earlier, or later. However, it is said that you should avoid taking it before 5 PM, and you should always leave time for your body to adjust to it before going to bed. On the same note, you are allowed to take your treatment an hour or two earlier or later than usual, but you should try to keep a routine that will help you adjust faster to it.

You should never take two doses in case you miss one unless that is what your doctor has recommended for you to do. It is better to keep an alarm for this and to take it as directed, every day.

The injections need to be taken just below your skin and they should be administered in the fatty tissue. This will help it disperse faster, and you will not feel any pain or discomfort if you do it properly.

There are eight places where you can administer this therapy, and it is recommended for you to rotate them every time you take a new dosage. This will help you feel less pain daily and it will be an easier process than taking the injection at the same place every day. You can take the therapy on the sides of your stomach, the outer quadrant of your buttocks, the back of your arms, and the top or the outer side of your upper legs or thighs.

Some places may be more sensitive than others, so make sure you see what works best for your body and what makes you feel less discomfort. Even though there is no strict rule that there are places where you should never apply the injections, these 8 places on your body are going to give the best results and will help you deal with the process the easiest. Use the right type of treatment and injections, and you can always consult with your specialist if you have any questions about this therapy.