Why Should You Go For The Cisco Certification, And How Does It Help Your Career?

With the ongoing digital and technological advancement, career-building in networking has gone through the roof. More and more professionals and students have started pursuing Cisco certification like CCNA for better knowledge of networking and how it can be controlled. Cisco Certifications have been very popular for years now and is known as one of the best networking course in its field. It should be one of the best routes for network engineer professionals who work on networks created through the Cisco router and devices.

The question that everyone has in mind whether they should go to the Cisco certification or not. There are two types of people who pursue the Cisco certification course. Students or freshers and professionals. In the case of a student, if they are interested in building a career in networking with Cisco devices, and have some prior knowledge about it, then they should go for it. It will help them to increase their skills and expertise in the field of networking, and certification would help them to land a good job. For professionals who are already working on Cisco networks, getting a Cisco certification can give a significant boost to their career.

It can even help them to switch to a reputed company at higher packages. Most importantly, it will help them in polishing and gaining new knowledge through the course.

So now that you know why one needs to get a Cisco certification, what are the advantages of getting one? The first and the most important benefit is that you will become a certified Network Engineer, which will highlight you in between the uncertified crowd. A certification shows that you are more knowledgeable and deserving of acquiring the position. Second, it improves your knowledge about network infrastructure and protocols, which is an essential requirement in many companies for the post of Network Engineer. Another significant advantage is the increase in career options. No matter if you are a professional or fresher, you will get better career options, that too, from reputed networking companies. Getting a Cisco certification makes you better from the rest, and reputed companies prefer to hire candidates with such accreditation only.

Cisco certification holds a lot of importance for a person in networking, as it helps them to learn the latest in the field of Network and Technology. Cisco has been revising its courses and certifications regularly, bring the latest features and understanding for the certificate holders. Also, once you get the certification, you become a part of the Cisco certified professional community, through which you gain more practical knowledge by discussing various scenarios. Since Cisco revises and adopts new technology to their certification, you can also go for re-certification to learn new techniques. It not only adds to your knowledge but also adds to your resume and paycheck.

How does CISCO Certifications Help?

With CISCO certification in line, you can anticipate many more career opportunities and growth elements coming your way. Numerous IT companies look to hire trained and experienced professionals for their organization. Since the certification is from a highly eminent Brand, you have a high chance of quickly getting a job. Besides, several other benefits would surely convince you to go for the CISCO certification. Some of the other renowned benefits are:

Increased Salary:

The certified professional is handed-over a variety of tasks that ensure smooth and hassle-free execution of IT services. As an experienced professional, you would be leading from the front in case of any contingency and network-related issue. This makes your job a coveted and highly respected one. Thus, you can expect a high salary for the position offered.

Career Growth:

When you join as an IT manager or a similar kind of website, several growth opportunities are waiting at the door. All you have to focus on learning and implementing what you have trained in the certification program. Although, the scenarios would be entirely different the concept would be pretty much the basic. By delivering consistent, constant, and excellent performance, there is no guesswork you would be promoted on high-level posts. Thus, It can be made out that career growth is outstanding.

Respect:

Needless to say, when you achieve your career goals and dreams, the connection comes automatically. People see you from a different perspective, and eventually, you gain more respect. This respect is demonstrated both professionally and personally. Hence, Certification from CISCO is undoubtedly a winner for you.

Satisfaction:

No doubt, your career would not be a delight if you’re not satisfied with it. The most excellent achievement in one’s life comes from high respect, salary, and promising career growth. Therefore, the experience after the CISCO certification would be delighted and engrossing.

Employer Benefits

Besides these tons of benefits, there are the ones directly from your employer. The employer benefits are the outcome of your dedication and efforts for the company. The range of advantages you can expect are Health Insurance, Provident Funds, Bonuses, travel benefits, and other benefits, which vary from company to company. All these benefits come naturally when you continue to give your best and specialized skill-set to meet the targets and goals of the company.

Promotion

There are excellent chances of promotion if you and your employer’s goal aligns. Stay focused and make yourself comfortable in the workplace. Maintain excellent communication, harmony, and try to stick to the basics. You have all the knowledge needed to deliver the best of performance. When you remain in good shape, your senior can judge your performance better. And, eventually, the promotion will follow.

Final Words

So should you go for it? Of course, yes. It will not just make you stand apart from the crowd of network engineers and increase your paycheck, but will also help you gain a lot of knowledge. Cisco certification is designed to provide a complete course on the latest technology and protocols. It will help to fill all the loopholes in your understanding and will help to build a better career for yourself.