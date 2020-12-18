3 Ways To Increase your Chances of Winning Instagram Competitions – 2020 Guide

Instagram is one of the most popular social media platforms, and the latest data shows that there are more than one billion active users. People from all around the world are using this network, and it lets people do everything, starting from connecting with their friends, follow their favorite celebrities, become famous, and even get some free things once in a while. Instagram competitions are not something new, but lately, more and more people are getting interested in them.

Nowadays, almost all business and influencer profiles attract more people with their competitions and giveaways. It is a great marketing trick to attract more people, gain new followers, and just promote the brand. On the other hand, these contests are also amazing for the general public, because who wouldn’t want to get something for free. It is said that you should always try your luck, and see if you can win any of the contests.

Since this platform is so big, it can be pretty difficult to win all the contests you enter, but it does not mean that you cannot get some of the rewards. In this article, we are going to give you some tips on how you can increase your chances of winning, and what you need to do to make sure that you are better than all the other contestants.

Follow the rules

The first thing you need to do is to follow the rules by the dot. No matter what else you do, and no matter how hard you try, you may get disqualified just by missing one simple thing.

As you already know, when it comes to Instagram competitions the rules are usually simple, you need to follow at least one profile, you need to like a post, and in some cases, you need to share your own post or story and tag the profile that is having the giveaway.

One mistake most people make is forgetting to unlock their profiles. If your account is private, chances are, you won’t be allowed to enter the contest.

At the end of the day, the people who are conducting the giveaways want to get something in return, and they want free marketing. So, if your account is locked, people won’t be able to see your post, research the hashtags you’ve used, and not many people will find out about the contest. So, if you want to be successful, you need to set your profile to public.

In case you don’t want to do this with your personal profile, you can easily create an account that you will be using only for contests and competitions.

Get the votes

Once you are sure that you’ve followed all the rules by the dot, you need to get people to vote for you. You can do this in several different ways. The first thing you can do is ask for help from your friends and family. Tell them to like your post, to share your story, and to like the comment you’ve left. If possible, they should share your post on their Facebook accounts as well, so that more people can see it.

You should share the post on your other social platforms as well to get exposure. The more people that see it, the better it is going to be for you. However, if you are not the type of person who has a lot of followers or friends on other social platforms, it may be a little bit tricky.

Even if you don’t want to share your post everywhere, you don’t have to worry about it! According to buyvotespoll.com, you can easily get the votes from real people and real accounts with a voting service. These services will ensure you don’t get disqualified, you will still get all the likes and comments needed, and you can get as little or as many votes as you want. Nowadays these services are extremely popular, and people use them because they work. The great thing is, you don’t have to focus on this platform only, and you can purchase votes for any platform or website.

Follow the right accounts

The last thing we are going to talk about is the accounts you need to follow. You cannot find out about competitions unless you follow the right people. Note that the smaller the account is, the greater your chances of winning are. You don’t want to compete with millions of people, and you don’t want to have to acquire thousands of votes.

It is better to focus on something local, and something that, if you win, can be easily shipped to you. It is said that businesses use algorithms to rule out the people who are too far away from their business, and they want to focus only on the people who are more likely to become regular customers later on. So, always have your location on your profile, or at least your state or country. Follow local accounts, and know that the closer you are to a business, the greater your chances are of winning.

Follow as many accounts as you can, even before they start with the giveaways, and make sure they notice you. Sometimes the people who run the profiles will be the ones who choose the winners, so you want to get noticed beforehand.

Try to comment, like, and share as much as you can, and if you use their products, you should always tag them in your posts or on your stories. They are more likely to want to reward you and to keep you as a customer if you get noticed by the account managers.

Try to get as many people to follow your account as soon as you create it, use hashtags, set it to public, and post different things. Note that the more people follow you, the easier it is going to be to get them to vote for you when needed. All things take time, and you should not give up if you don’t win all the contests you want. Enter as many of them as you want, and follow the rules. The worst thing that could happen is not winning, and sooner or later, you will start getting all the rewards.