10 Tips for Writing a Thematic Essay in 2020

For a student to write a thematic essay worth a straight-A, there are several things that they have to do. They have to ensure that their piece flows logically and is coherent. Nonetheless, this is not as straightforward as it may sound. Most students have termed thematic essay writing as complicated because they cannot wrap their fingers around the tips and tricks of writing an excellent thematic essay. Therefore, in this article, we will discuss ten practical tips for writing a thematic essay.

Tip One: Choose a Relevant Topic

Students must always pay attention to thematic essay topics. They are quite different from other essay topics. Thus, students have to differentiate these themes from others. When developing a thematic issue, a student must look into how the item presupposes not a single but several approaches.

You can search for inspiration from existing thematic essay themes. However, since most students do these tasks at the last minute, they tend to pick any item for the sake of submitting their thematic essay assignment. Such approaches do you no good if you want an A grade. So, push further and research the best issue to discuss. If you encounter challenges in the topic selection, you can always get help from essay writing services such as Acemyhomework.com.

T ip Two: Conduct In-depth Research

The secret to writing an excellent thematic essay is conducting thorough research. You will need concrete proof to answer the prompt you have chosen. When researching, a student has to go the extra mile and collect data from various sources. Do not limit yourself to only one source, such as a book.

Instead, be diverse and gather information from related materials, such as online databases, journal articles, and so on. While also conducting research, I also pay attention to various literary devices. Look at tools like rhetorical questions, imagery, and the likes to understand how you can use them in your essay.

Tip Three: Work with a Draft

If you want to write an effective thematic essay, then always make use of an outline. It will help you arrange your ideas systematically, in a manner that allows you not to miss any critical information. The draft will also help you to come up with a useful structure to use in your writing. In most cases, a good draft will paint a picture of all the essay sections, which are the introduction, body, and conclusion.

Tip Four: Use Simple Terminologies

Students always have the assumption that using complicated terms and overflowing their work with similes, idioms, and proverbs show they are knowledgeable of the question. However, this is far from the truth. When students use complicated terminologies, they end up confusing their readers. In other cases, they confuse themselves since most complex terms end up not making sense or conveying the message they want. It might also create false emotions in the reader, causing them to misinterpret your intended message. Thus, use simple language that is direct and straightforward.

Tip Five: Create a Strong Thesis Statement

A thesis statement is a single statement that tells the reader what the essay discusses. It has to be brief and concise. It can be challenging to develop a thesis statement in a thematic essay since it discusses several points. Thus, identifying what point to use amidst all of them can be a trick. Nonetheless, students and writers need to ask themselves about the most significant point that their work discusses. The most crucial aspect that answers the prompt is what they should use as their working thesis.

Tip Six: Write an Appealing Introduction

The introduction of a thematic essay must be engaging and intriguing, just like that of any other piece. To write an appealing and captivating introduction, a student must begin with a hook statement. It could be an anecdote, quote, or pun that relates to the item. Whatever one chooses, one must ensure that the hook grabs the reader’s attention instantly. The introduction should also include some background information on the subject and a thesis statement.

Tip Seven: Write Clear Body Paragraphs

Although it sounds easy, writing the body paragraphs can be challenging. Students working without a draft may end up mixing up points or not justifying their points as is required. When writing the body, let each paragraph represent one literary device. Using one literary device in one section will help you focus on one issue at a time. It will also enable you to analyze the point, discuss it thoroughly, and link it to the theme.

Tip Eight: Write a Distinct Conclusion

An excellent thematic essay conclusion has to pay attention to various things. First and foremost, such a conclusion does not need to introduce any new information regardless if it relates to the item. Instead, it should summarize everything that you have discussed in your body paragraphs. The second thing that must appear in your thematic essay conclusion is the thesis statement. You should never copy and paste the thesis as it appears in the introduction. Instead, try to rephrase it differently. The other thing that has to appear in a thematic essay conclusion is a concluding statement. It could be a course of action or a sentence that calls for broad analysis or discussion.

Tip Nine: Use the Correct Citations and References

In a thematic essay, students are asked to utilizing the ideas and works of other authors. Students do precisely that. However, most of them forget to give credit to these authors for their work. All writers must use the correct citations and references or bibliographies. They have to be correctly written in the required formatting style.

Tip Ten: Always Proofread Your Work

Whether you believe your writing is okay or not, you have to go back and revise it. You might realize that you did not adequately justify a point or that you overlooked a particular aspect. You may also discover misspellings, punctuation, transition, plagiarism, and repetition mistakes. Thus, revise your work before handing it in.

These useful tips will help you create an outstanding thematic essay. The more you implement them, the better and more effective you become in thematic essay writing.